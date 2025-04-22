ETV Bharat / state

Why Are You Not Open To Multilingualism: Fadnavis Asks Stalin; Tells Him To Understand NEP First

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit back at his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, asking him why he was "not open to multilingualism" and had a problem if someone wanted to study in Hindi.

Stating that the National Education Policy (NEP) never insisted or made compulsion on the choice of a language and only asks to study any two Indian languages other than English, Fadnavis also asked Stalin to first know what NEP exactly was.

Fadnavis' response came a day after Stalin sought to know if the Centre endorsed Fadnavis' position that no language other than Marathi was compulsory in that state as the third language under the NEP.

On April 16, the Maharashtra government's school education department had issued a government resolution (GR), making Hindi compulsory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools in the state. On Tuesday, the government, however, stayed the order in the wake of opposition to the move from various quarters.

Taking to X on Monday, Stalin said, "Facing a massive backlash for imposing Hindi as the third language, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis now claims that only Marathi is compulsory in the state. This is a clear manifestation of his trepidation over the widespread public condemnation against imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States."

"Hon'ble PM and Union Education Minister must clarify - Does the Union Government officially endorse his position that no language other than Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra as the third language under National Education Policy," he asked.