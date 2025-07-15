Why Are Fruit-laden Apple Trees Being Felled Mid-season In Himachal Pradesh?

Shimla: Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh are up in arms against the Forest Department's move to axe fruit trees on forest land in the upper areas of capital Shimla. The farmers have warned about launching a state-wide agitation against the move even as the government has expressed helplessness citing limitations of the centrally enacted law.

The fruit trees planted on the forest land are being chopped by joint teams of civil and police administration in the Chaithala area of Upper Shimla following orders by the High Court.

The apple trees planted on forest land are being cut down on the orders of the High Court leaving the farmers agitated. (ETV Bharat)

The axing of the fruit trees mid-season has enraged the farmers, who have warned of launching an aggressive state-wide protest if the government failed to intervene. The Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha and the Apple Growers Association on Monday announced that they would file a petition in court to stop the ongoing cutting down of orchards. They also demanded land rights for landless farmers. In the meantime, a crucial meeting of major farmer bodies in the state is scheduled to take place in Shimla on Tuesday, to decide the future course of action over the row.

Govt Following Court Orders, Says Minister

Himachal Pradesh's Minister for Horticulture, Revenue, and Tribal Development, Jagat Singh Negi has expressed helplessness over the matter saying the issue of encroachment was not new and had already been adjudicated by the High Court.

"These are not fresh cases. All these matters passed through due administrative process from Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners and finally reached the High Court. The court has delivered its verdict, and government departments such as the Forest Department have been directed to strictly enforce the court's orders," Negi told ANI.

A view of an apple orchard in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

He clarified that there was no scope for the state government to frame a policy outside the ambit of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980."The government is the custodian of its land. If farmers are affected, they must pursue legal remedies. As far as granting land to landless farmers is concerned, the reality is that the state simply does not have non-forest land available for such allocations," he said.The Himachal minister said that the Congress government had passed a resolution in the State Assembly after the 2023 flood damage, requesting the Centre to amend the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

“Many families lost homes and land. These people have been living there for generations. They should be advised to explore their rights under the Forest Rights Act (FRA)," he added.

Over the issue of fruit-bearing trees being cut down mid-season, Negi said that the state government had filed an application in the High Court through the Advocate General to temporarily halt the cutting of such trees until the harvest is completed, allowing farmers to salvage their produce.

A view of apple orchard during snow season in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

"Unfortunately, the High Court turned down that application. So the state has no choice but to comply with the court's final directive," he said.The issue is expected to snowball into a major flashpoint in the hill state in coming days.