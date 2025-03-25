ETV Bharat / state

Why Air India Flight From Delhi To Bengaluru Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai?

An Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Chennai, where refueling took place, and then it headed for Bengaluru.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 6:41 PM IST

Chennai: More than 100 flights are operating from Delhi domestic airport to various parts of India daily. Likewise, an Air India passenger flight from Delhi to Bengaluru took off yesterday afternoon with 172 passengers.

The pilot, who realised that the plane was running low on fuel while flying mid air, informed the airport control room, saying this would cause problems in landing at Bengaluru airport. Following this, the airport control room officials immediately ordered the plane to divert towards Chennai and refuel there.

After this, the plane landed safely at Chennai airport at around 1 pm on yesterday. The plane was refueled while all the passengers were seated. The flight then departed from Chennai airport at around 2 pm and reached Bengaluru at around 3 pm.

Initially, passengers were unhappy due to the delay in reaching Bengaluru. However, they later appreciated the pilot for acting quickly to ensure their safety.

The Delhi-Bengaluru passenger flight usually goes via the Chennai air route. The airport officials said that the Air India flight landed in Chennai airport midway due to a fuel problem.

Before a passenger plane takes off, the pilot checks whether the fuel level is correct. The pilot of the Air India flight that took off from Delhi also flew the plane after checking the fuel level. However, due to weather conditions, the plane was travelling slowly and the fuel level ran out before reaching Bengaluru. On the instructions of the control room officials, the plane landed in Chennai, where it was refueled before proceeding to Bengaluru, Chennai airport officials said.

