ETV Bharat / state

Whopping Rs 40,000 Crore Lent In Karnataka By Unauthorised Moneylenders: Karnataka Law Minister

Bengaluru: Saying that unauthorised money lending has become a means to convert black money into white, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Monday said that microfinance institutions and unauthorised moneylenders have lended a whopping Rs 40,000 crore in Karnataka.

"According to an academic study, it is learnt that unregistered lenders have lent Rs 40,000 crore in Karnataka alone. This money-lending business has become a lucrative business for black money holders as in some instances they have charged up to 120% interest on the money they lent," Patil said in the Karnataka Assembly, where a Bill to protect the interests of borrowers was passed on Monday.

The Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill was passed, replacing an ordinance that the government had promulgated. The Bill proposes up to 10 years of imprisonment and Rs five lakh fine if microfinance institutions or moneylenders use coercive action for recovery of loans from borrowers and if they found to be charging exorbitant interests on money they lend.

Piloting the Bill, Patil said unregistered finance institutions and moneylenders are making fortunes out of their black money. "This is not government grants or banking institution loans. This is black money. Any business done honestly can yield not more than 15-20% profit. But here, a man invests his black money and gets 40-50% profit," the minister said, adding that 15 people had died by suicide because of the coercive loan recovery methods of microfinance institutions.

Patil said this black money is not used merely to get rich but to get political power too. "These moneylenders, who charge hefty interest, are also aspiring MLAs. So, it's black money, big profit and then political power. This system is spoiling the health of our society," he said.