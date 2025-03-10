Whopping Rs 40,000 Crore Lent In Karnataka By Unauthorised Moneylenders: Karnataka Law Minister

Bengaluru: Saying that unauthorised money lending has become a means to convert black money into white, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Monday said that microfinance institutions and unauthorised moneylenders have lended a whopping Rs 40,000 crore in Karnataka.
"According to an academic study, it is learnt that unregistered lenders have lent Rs 40,000 crore in Karnataka alone. This money-lending business has become a lucrative business for black money holders as in some instances they have charged up to 120% interest on the money they lent," Patil said in the Karnataka Assembly, where a Bill to protect the interests of borrowers was passed on Monday.
The Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill was passed, replacing an ordinance that the government had promulgated. The Bill proposes up to 10 years of imprisonment and Rs five lakh fine if microfinance institutions or moneylenders use coercive action for recovery of loans from borrowers and if they found to be charging exorbitant interests on money they lend.
Piloting the Bill, Patil said unregistered finance institutions and moneylenders are making fortunes out of their black money. "This is not government grants or banking institution loans. This is black money. Any business done honestly can yield not more than 15-20% profit. But here, a man invests his black money and gets 40-50% profit," the minister said, adding that 15 people had died by suicide because of the coercive loan recovery methods of microfinance institutions.
Patil said this black money is not used merely to get rich but to get political power too. "These moneylenders, who charge hefty interest, are also aspiring MLAs. So, it's black money, big profit and then political power. This system is spoiling the health of our society," he said.
The minister also moved an amendment exempting all registered cooperative societies and Souharda Societies from the purview of the Bill. The Bill had already kept out RBI-regulated banks, non-banking financial companies and housing finance corporation. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka claimed that 30 people had died and the government should have acted sooner to save lives. He also wondered if the proposed law would pass judicial scrutiny.
"I'm not sure how this Bill will help. Existing laws were enough to twckle microfinance institutions. Has any financier been sent to jail so far?" Ashoka said.
"The existing laws were good, but loose," Patil responded. "The police couldn't keep offenders for even an hour. They'd get out on a station bail," he said.
The Assembly also passed corresponding amendments to the Karnataka Money Lenders Act, Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act and Karnataka Pawnbrokers Act that sought to increase penalty clauses on par with the new Bill.