Shinde Or Fadnavis: Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM? Mahayuti In Huddle, Decision Likely By Monday

Mumbai: A day after BJP-led Mahayuti registered a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, all eyes are now on who will be the next Chief Minister of the politically significant state.
The two names on top are BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, though political circles are abuzz that Fadnavis is likely to be picked for the role and Shinde would work as his deputy with key portfolios.
The Mahayuti alliance partners - BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP - are set to hold a series of crucial meetings to discuss the formation of the next state government and also deliberate their positions on who will don the CM's hat. Each party is convening separate meetings with their newly elected MLAs today to elect their respective legislative party leaders. NCP leader Ajit Pawar has already been elected as leader of the party.
BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and Maharashtra unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai today (Sunday). Prakash and Bawankule arrived at Fadnavis' 'Sagar' bungalow in the Malabar Hill area to meet him.
According to a report, Maharashtra CM Shinde has called a meeting with all newly elected Shiv Sena MLAs at a hotel in Bandra. Following these separate party meetings, the Mahayuti leaders will meet on Monday, where all MLAs of the winning alliance will discuss the selection of Maharashtra's next Chief Minister.
For now, BJP leader Fadnavis, the architect of his party’s stunning victory as it bagged 132 of the 149 seats it contested in the state, is the frontrunner in the race.
However, Shiv Sena MLAs would prefer Shinde to retain his position. The newly-elected assembly members of the party have authorised Shinde to hold talks with the ruling Mahayuti allies for the formation of the next government in the state.
The Shiv Sena Legislature Party meeting will be held on Sunday evening after all its newly-elected members reach Mumbai. Asked about it, Sena leader Deepak Kesakar said there was no dispute on the issue of the chief minister's post.
The Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, retained power in the state on Saturday by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats.
On Saturday evening, CM Shinde held an online meeting of his party's working committee and newly-elected members, who authorised him to hold talks with the allies, a party functionary said. He was also authorised to appoint the legislature party group leader, chief whip and other office-bearers.
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar told reporters on Sunday that the new government has to be sworn in by November 25 as the term of the outgoing assembly ends on November 26.
"It looks like the swearing-in may be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are national presidents of their respective parties. They will elect their own group leader while the decision on chief minister will be taken in Delhi," he said, adding there is no dispute on the issue.
The tenure of the current state assembly ends on Tuesday, which has also necessitated meetings among leaders of the ruling allies to finalise the name for the chief minister's post.
