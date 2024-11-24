ETV Bharat / state

Shinde Or Fadnavis: Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM? Mahayuti In Huddle, Decision Likely By Monday

Mumbai: A day after BJP-led Mahayuti registered a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, all eyes are now on who will be the next Chief Minister of the politically significant state.

The two names on top are BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, though political circles are abuzz that Fadnavis is likely to be picked for the role and Shinde would work as his deputy with key portfolios.

The Mahayuti alliance partners - BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP - are set to hold a series of crucial meetings to discuss the formation of the next state government and also deliberate their positions on who will don the CM's hat. Each party is convening separate meetings with their newly elected MLAs today to elect their respective legislative party leaders. NCP leader Ajit Pawar has already been elected as leader of the party.

BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and Maharashtra unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai today (Sunday). Prakash and Bawankule arrived at Fadnavis' 'Sagar' bungalow in the Malabar Hill area to meet him.

According to a report, Maharashtra CM Shinde has called a meeting with all newly elected Shiv Sena MLAs at a hotel in Bandra. Following these separate party meetings, the Mahayuti leaders will meet on Monday, where all MLAs of the winning alliance will discuss the selection of Maharashtra's next Chief Minister.

For now, BJP leader Fadnavis, the architect of his party’s stunning victory as it bagged 132 of the 149 seats it contested in the state, is the frontrunner in the race.

However, Shiv Sena MLAs would prefer Shinde to retain his position. The newly-elected assembly members of the party have authorised Shinde to hold talks with the ruling Mahayuti allies for the formation of the next government in the state.