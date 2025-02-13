ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Stalemate: With BJP In Dilemma, State May Have 3 Months Of President's Rule, Says Report

Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Feb 9, 2025. ( ANI )

Imphal: Manipur continues to have a political stalemate as the ruling BJP is yet to decide on who will be the conflict-ridden state's new chief minister four days after N Biren Singh resigned from the post, even as reports say the state may come under President's rule for at least three months.

Singh’s resignation last Sunday (Feb 9, 2025) came after nearly 21 months of violence in the northeastern state, with over 250 persons being killed and several thousands displaced.

In the 60-member Assembly, the BJP has 32 MLAs including seven from Kuki community. Sources say Biren Singh, being a Meetei, was opposed by most of the Kuki community leaders as well as sitting legislators compelling the BJP to select a consensus candidate who is also acceptable to the Kukis.

However, experts have warned that with no one staking claim to form the government so far, the BJP-ruled Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis.

"If the situation remains so, the state is likely to be under President's rule," they said. The Governor has already declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was set to commence on February 10, as null and void. The last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.

Quoting sources in the MHA, a recent report by The Wire says New Delhi may agree to President's Rule in Manipur at least for three months.

If that happens, it would be something new for Manipur as the state has witnessed President’s Rule as many as 10 times since 1949 with the the last between June 2001 and March 2002.

The report said that "militarisation of Manipur" is a concern that President’s Rule could help address.

“Security forces are concerned that with the changing scenario in Bangladesh and the ongoing uncertainty and gunfights in Myanmar for control of areas along the India border, northeastern militant groups could surface again and set up camps along India’s Northeast border. Keeping such a serious threat in mind, New Delhi may agree to PR in Manipur at least for three months,” the report said quoting an MHA source.

It said Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla is set to send a report to President Draupadi Murmu "very soon".