Who Issued Death Threats To Pappu Yadav? Shocking Revelations By Police

Purnia: Investigations into death threats issued to Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav have revealed that a worker of Jan Adhikar Party and not Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in it.

Rambabu Yadav, who was arrested in this connection from Arrah in Bhojpur on Tuesday has alleged that he acted on the instructions of the MP's spokesperson Rajesh Yadav and claimed that it was the latter who had actually hatched the entire conspiracy.

Purnia Police said that during interrogation, Rambabu told that the Rajesh Yadav plotted the conspiracy in Eco Park, Patna. The threats were made through video calls from Eco Park itself and the first video was already made viral and the second was to be uploaded a few days later, he told police.

According to police, Rambabu has confessed that before he could make the second video viral, he got arrested. In his statement he alleged that he was lured with money and assured a plum post in the party if he threatened Pappu Yadav and then made the video viral.

When he had issued the first threat video to Pappu Yadav on December 1, the latter had called him back after some time. "The MP had asked who I was and from where I was speaking. After this, I got scared and hid at my friend's house," Rambabu told police.

Kartikeya Sharma, Purnia SP said that name of Pappu Yadav's close aide, Rajesh Yadav, has surfaced while interrogating Rambabu. "The police will investigate and take further action. The arrested accused Rambabu Rai is not associated with any gang. He has told in his statement that he issued the threats due to his political ambition, popularity and greed for money,'' the SP said.