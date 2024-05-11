Who is Savukku Shankar? A Sacked Vigilance Department Clerk To Media Baron

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Friday conducted raids at YouTuber and whistleblower Achimuthu Shankar aka 'Savukku' Shankar's office here for alleged possession of 'ganja' last week. This is not the first time Shankar is being arrested. He rose from a government office clerk to a national sensation linked to an illegal phone tapping exercise undertaken by state’s law enforcement agencies in the 2000s.

WHO IS SAVUKKU SHANKAR?

Achimuthu Shankar, a former clerk of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), who was suspended and eventually dismissed from the services following a purported audio leak complaint, which exposed an illegal phone tapping case.

The controversy's child hit the headlines in 2008 when he was accused of leaking audio recordings which exposed illegal wiretapping practices by the law enforcement agencies in Tamil Nadu. After he was put behind the bars, he positioned himself as a crusader against corruption. While the expose resulted in the resignation of a DMK minister, he earned a moniker - 'whistleblower'.

He later launched 'Savukku'(meaning whip) an online website, which served as the medium to carry the gossip from the power corridors to the masses. What was started as a web blog, took the shape of an investigative news website, where he published multiple reports exposing the alleged corruption the political heavyweights were indulging in.

He drew the wrath of the Madras High Court on multiple occasions, publishing scathing pieces on Judiciary. His websites got pulled down multiple times as it sprouted with different domain names, carrying more hard-hitting articles. He faced multiple defamation cases.

With the flourish of Social Media, he became a talking point. His social media handles too faced police action and was deactivated by the holding companies on the request of law enforcement agencies on multiple occasions.

Building 'Savukku' As Brand

His appearance in interviews hosted in video streaming platform - YouTube became a hit. His popularity grew among the users and so did the views for the videos featuring him as guest. He went on to become a most sought-after guest among the YouTube only media channels.

Two years ago in 2022, Shankar was jailed for more than two months after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sentenced him to six months in jail in a ‘suo motu’ contempt proceedings against him for his statement that “the entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption.”

After he was enlarged on bail in connection with a suo-motu court contempt proceedings, the former government employee came up with the idea of setting up a web portal and a YouTube channel.

Sources close to Shankar said his brand has emerged as one of the leading social media channel and was minting money through advertisements and partnerships, while also enjoying monetisation from the video streaming platform.

Shankar has been active in social media circles. His off-the cuff remarks on politicians and politics in general, acquired him a fan-following while also earning him brickbats from the supporters of the subjects or individuals he was critical about.

He was criticised for being a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporter when he strongly attacked the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami. However, such allegations ended almost immediately after Shankar began to take a dig at the MK Stalin-led DMK government after it came to power in 2021.

WHAT IS THE PRESENT CASE?

Coimbatore Police had arrested Shankar from Theni, on May 4 for his 'derogatory and defamatory' remarks against police officers in the state. He was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison. Since then, as many as five cases have been filed against him in multiple locations of the state. Shankar was remanded in judicial custody till May 17.

Shankar was presented before a municipal court in Egmore, Chennai, on that day in connection with two cases that the Greater Chennai City Police's Cyber Crime Wing had filed against him. The Tamil Nadu government refuted the whistleblower's attorney's allegations that Shankar had been assaulted by jail guards earlier that week. He appeared with an arm-band hanging around his neck with

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had filed a complaint alleging that Shankar had forged documents regarding the construction of a new bus terminal in Kilambakkam, near Chennai, to deceive the public.

The Greater Chennai Police said it registered two cases based on a complaint by a female editor of a private media company, Sandhya Ravishankar and Tamilar Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi.

The cops have also arrested Felix Gerald, the proprietor of a popular Tamil YouTube channel, from Delhi, for publishing an interview of Shankar, who allegedly spoke in an objectionable manner against senior police officers and women police personnel. Gerald was named as a co-accused in the case.

“Investigation is underway in both the cases,” the Greater Chennai Police said in a statement. The female editor thanked the police for taking cognisance of the complaint and taking relevant steps in the matter.

Police said Shankar has been booked under sections 294(b) (obscene acts), 509 (action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.