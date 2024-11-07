Who Is Pappu Yadav?: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Reply To Criticism

Nagaon: Assam chief minister and BJP's Jharkhand in-charge Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday he didn't know Pappu Yadav, who criticised him on Wednesday.

Reacting to a question from an ETV Bharat journalist about Yadav's comments, Sarma said, "I don't know who Pappu Yadav is."

Yadav, who was in Jharkhand on Wednesday to campaign for an INDIA alliance candidate, strongly criticised Sarma by saying, "His hooliganism won't work in Jharkhand." He said Sarma was involved in providing funds to the extremist group, ULFA, and was also accused in a TADA case. He further alleged that Sarma was involved in the murder of Congress leader Manvendra Sharma and weapons were recovered from the Assam CM's house, leading to a case under the Arms Act.

The Purnia MP also alleged that Sarma's wife's company was involved in the supply of PPE kits during the Covid-19 period which amounts to nepotism.

Referring to the Saradha scam, he said after Sarma's name propped up, the CBI started an investigation and questioned him for four hours in 2014.

Sarma recently targeted Congress MP Rakibul Hussain over his son Tanzil getting the nomination for the by-poll to the Samaguri assembly seat in Assam. On Thursday he said the "dynasty politics" of the opposition party was preventing talented youths from coming into politics.

Addressing an election rally, Sarma said the BJP was working hard to attract around 1.5 lakh youths into politics to shape the country's political landscape in coming years. "In Samaguri assembly seat, we are not just fighting Congress, we are up against an entrenched and corrupt family-led club. We are grateful to the people who have decided to join us in this fight," the CM said.