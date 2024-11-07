ETV Bharat / state

Who Is Pappu Yadav?: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Reply To Criticism

The Purnia MP accused Sarma of involvement in funding extremist outfit ULFA and the murder of Congress leader Manvendra Sharma.

A file photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ranchi
A file photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ranchi (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 seconds ago

Nagaon: Assam chief minister and BJP's Jharkhand in-charge Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday he didn't know Pappu Yadav, who criticised him on Wednesday.

Reacting to a question from an ETV Bharat journalist about Yadav's comments, Sarma said, "I don't know who Pappu Yadav is."

Yadav, who was in Jharkhand on Wednesday to campaign for an INDIA alliance candidate, strongly criticised Sarma by saying, "His hooliganism won't work in Jharkhand." He said Sarma was involved in providing funds to the extremist group, ULFA, and was also accused in a TADA case. He further alleged that Sarma was involved in the murder of Congress leader Manvendra Sharma and weapons were recovered from the Assam CM's house, leading to a case under the Arms Act.

The Purnia MP also alleged that Sarma's wife's company was involved in the supply of PPE kits during the Covid-19 period which amounts to nepotism.

Referring to the Saradha scam, he said after Sarma's name propped up, the CBI started an investigation and questioned him for four hours in 2014.

Sarma recently targeted Congress MP Rakibul Hussain over his son Tanzil getting the nomination for the by-poll to the Samaguri assembly seat in Assam. On Thursday he said the "dynasty politics" of the opposition party was preventing talented youths from coming into politics.

Addressing an election rally, Sarma said the BJP was working hard to attract around 1.5 lakh youths into politics to shape the country's political landscape in coming years. "In Samaguri assembly seat, we are not just fighting Congress, we are up against an entrenched and corrupt family-led club. We are grateful to the people who have decided to join us in this fight," the CM said.

Also Read:

  1. Centre Asks Assam To Prepare Feasibility Report On Wetlands For Flood Control
  2. Delhi Man Arrested For Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Aide To Threaten Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

Nagaon: Assam chief minister and BJP's Jharkhand in-charge Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday he didn't know Pappu Yadav, who criticised him on Wednesday.

Reacting to a question from an ETV Bharat journalist about Yadav's comments, Sarma said, "I don't know who Pappu Yadav is."

Yadav, who was in Jharkhand on Wednesday to campaign for an INDIA alliance candidate, strongly criticised Sarma by saying, "His hooliganism won't work in Jharkhand." He said Sarma was involved in providing funds to the extremist group, ULFA, and was also accused in a TADA case. He further alleged that Sarma was involved in the murder of Congress leader Manvendra Sharma and weapons were recovered from the Assam CM's house, leading to a case under the Arms Act.

The Purnia MP also alleged that Sarma's wife's company was involved in the supply of PPE kits during the Covid-19 period which amounts to nepotism.

Referring to the Saradha scam, he said after Sarma's name propped up, the CBI started an investigation and questioned him for four hours in 2014.

Sarma recently targeted Congress MP Rakibul Hussain over his son Tanzil getting the nomination for the by-poll to the Samaguri assembly seat in Assam. On Thursday he said the "dynasty politics" of the opposition party was preventing talented youths from coming into politics.

Addressing an election rally, Sarma said the BJP was working hard to attract around 1.5 lakh youths into politics to shape the country's political landscape in coming years. "In Samaguri assembly seat, we are not just fighting Congress, we are up against an entrenched and corrupt family-led club. We are grateful to the people who have decided to join us in this fight," the CM said.

Also Read:

  1. Centre Asks Assam To Prepare Feasibility Report On Wetlands For Flood Control
  2. Delhi Man Arrested For Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Aide To Threaten Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMAPAPPU YADAVINDIA ALLIANCETADA CASEJHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.