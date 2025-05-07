ETV Bharat / state

Who Is Kaushal Raj Sharma? Meet The Top IAS Officer Appointed As Delhi Jal Board CEO

New Delhi: The Delhi government has appointed senior IAS officer Kaushal Raj Sharma as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The move comes amid severe water crisis grappling the national capital after the onset of summer.

A 2006 batch officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Sharma was sent on central deputation to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory) cadre to take up this new role in the Delhi government.

Kaushal Raj Sharma is a familiar face in the IAS corridor known for his successful tenure in Varanasi. Sharma will take over the reins from IAS officer Shilpa Shinde who will now take over the responsibility as Commissioner and Secretary in the Development Department. In the order issued by the Service Department of Delhi Government, IAS officer Anil Kumar Singh will take charge as Principal Secretary in the Environment and Forest Department in addition the Principal Secretary (Services).

Sharma's appointment as the Delhi Jal Board CEO comes at a time when the capital is facing a severe water crisis during summer. Recently, Delhi's Water Minister Pravesh Verma had also raised concerns over significant reduction in water supply from neighbouring states and blamed political interference for the crisis.

Who Is Kaushal Raj Sharma

Sharma originally hails from Bhiwani in Haryana, and has pursued MTech in Textile Engineering and Masters in Public Policy. Before joining as the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Sharma was posted as DM in Prayagraj and Kanpur. He then held the command of Varanasi from 2019 to April 22, 2025, five years as DM and one year as Commissioner. In these six years, he has made a significant contributions in beautifying PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, simultaneously implementing projects of the central and state government without any hassles. PM Modi's dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was among the several projects that were implemented during his tenure. It is being said that he successfully managed to convince more than 300 families to relocate and give way for the corridor, which was completed without any controversy.