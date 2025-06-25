IAS Officer's Physical And Mental Prowess Takes Him Across The English Channel

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Abhinav Gopal, a young IAS officer of 2020 batch, manages administration and his passion for swimming with equal determination and zeal.

Posted as the Chief Development Officer of Ghaziabad, Abhinav is an excellent athlete who crossed the English Channel recently. Earlier, in April 2023, Abhinav swam across the 28 km long Palk Strait from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India. He is also called 'Ironman' for his remarkable feats.

Abhinav said crossing the English Channel is tough as the water is extremely cold and poses risk of hypothermia for swimmers. "The water current drags swimmers in different directions and it increases the actual distance of 32 km to around 55 km. Besides, there are sharks and jellyfish in sea which again pose a risk for swimmers," he said.

The English Channel is a branch of the Atlantic Ocean that separates Southern England from Northern France. It is considered the world's busiest shipping lane. The English Channel is an important sea route between Europe and Britain and crossing it is considered a famous sports challenge.

Abhinav Gopal with his teammates (ETV Bharat)

The narrowest part of the English Channel is around 33 km wide. However, due to the current during swimming, this part extends to around 55 km. Abhinav said he started swimming from England with his team at around 3 am on June 18. "We crossed it in 11 hours and 19 minutes," he said.

Captain Matthew Webb was the first to swim across the Channel in 1875. The event is organized by the Channel Swimming Association and the organization's rescue and observer boats are deployed for swimmers. If any swimmer complains of hypothermia, sea sickness etc the event is immediately aborted.

Abhinav said more mental strength is required than physical strength to cross the Channel. "I have been swimming since the age of five and practiced for a long time to successfully cross the English Channel," he said.

Abhinav won the Ironman title at the Ironman Triathlon competition held on August 24, 2024 in Estonia. The competition includes a 42.2 km full marathon, 3.8 km swimming and 180 km cycling and all this has to be completed in 16.30 minutes. Abhinav excelled in it and completed all the tasks in 14 hours. Abhinav hails from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. He did his B Tech and M Tech from IIT Madras.