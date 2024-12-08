ETV Bharat / state

'Who Are The Neighbours? Do Serve Me Tea': Calls Out Dhirendra Shastri On Way For Hindu Ekta Yatra

Jhansi: Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, who had set out on Sanatan Hindu Ekta Yatra to unite Hindus, was seen on the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district calling out to the neighbours in a friendly gesture to serve him tea.

A video of this has also gone viral on social media. In the video, Shastri is seen walking on the streets with some people while a crowd gathers around him. He asks as to who are the neighbours here and then asks for tea. Then he tells to add a few Tulsi leaves into his tea. The crowd following him bursts out in laughter hearing his call for tea.

Shastri had launched a Sanatan Hindu Ekta Yatra a few days ago. Many renowned personalities had participated in it. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt had taken part in the yatra on November 25 by holding Shastri's hand.