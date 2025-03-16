ETV Bharat / state

Whitewashing Of Sambhal Mosque Underway

Allahabad HC directed ASI on March 12 to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

Sambhal Mosque in Uttar Pradesh
Sambhal Mosque in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Sambhal: The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal began on Sunday morning, an advocate of the mosque side said. The Allahabad High Court on March 12 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13. "The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal began on Sunday," Shakeel Warsi, an advocate representing the mosque side in the Sambhal district court told PTI.

Shahi Jama Masjid's president Zafar Ali said, "The whitewashing work started at around 9 am. The whitewashing of the outer wall is going on. At present, 9-10 labourers are engaged in the whitewashing work".

"If the work has to be completed in four days, then around 20 labourers would be needed," he said. When asked what colours will be put on the outer wall of the mosque, Ali said, "We are using the colours which have been used for hundreds of years. We are using white, green and light golden colours."

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

