Whitewashing Of Shahi Jama Masjid In Sambhal: ASI Team Conducts Assessment

An Archaeological Survey of India team visits the Shahi Masjid in Sambhal ON Thursday ( PTI )

Sambhal: An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team on Thursday carried out measurements and assessments ahead of the planned whitewashing and renovation work of the Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said.

The move comes a day after the Allahabad High Court directed the ASI to undertake and complete whitewashing of the Jama Masjid within one week.

Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, told reporters that the ASI team from Meerut was carrying out surveys to determine the scope of work and prepare an estimate.

"We are fully cooperating with the team, and there are no issues. The painting work will begin soon. They have taken the measurements, and after approval, the work will commence," he said.

Ali mentioned that if the approval comes on Thursday itself, the painting work might start immediately. However, if there is any delay, it will not begin tomorrow due to Holi but will commence the day after.

He added that the exact area to be covered is still being calculated.

The mosque committee will oversee the painting work under the ASI's protection and guidelines.