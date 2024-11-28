While Defeating The Disability, Javed Ahmed Wins The 'Helen Keller' Award

Srinagar: It is said that if a person works with courage and dedication, he can overcome any difficulties and achieve success. This is absolutely true for the physically disabled Javed Ahmed Sheikh.

41-year-old Javed Ahmed Sheikh is an expert Artisan of Sozni and he is not only earning his livelihood in this work, but he is also attracting others to this work. This craftsman has so far trained hundreds of other disabled people and socially isolated eunuchs in Sozni work and made them able to earn their livelihood. In this regard, Javid has been nominated for the Helen Keller Award for his technical ability and encouraging other people to earn their livelihood and this award is being given to him in Delhi next month.

In the year 2022, he was also awarded by UT Award. A resident of Denihama in Srinagar, Javed Ahmed Sheikh has been affected by polio since birth and uses a wheelchair to perform his daily tasks. Although he faced many difficulties initially, he wanted to do something in life and did not let his disability stop him by using courage and determination to make himself a self-employed person. Today, Javed is supporting his family as well as educating his two children.

The work of Sozni is a family profession for Javed Ahmed Sheikh. His father is also considered an expert Sozni craftsman and he learned this work from his father for the past 25 years. He has been doing this Sozani work. However, this talented craftsman has not limited this work to himself but has also attracted women who want to earn their own livelihood from home.

Javed Ahmed Sheikh, who is doing Sozni work on Pashmina shawls with great care, is preparing such Sozni shawl patterns which are being appreciated at all levels. For his best Sozni masterpieces, he was awarded the UT Award by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha.

Javed Ahmed Sheikh told ETV Bharat that while talking to (NCPEDE), he expressed immense happiness on being nominated for the Heller Keller Award. He further said this award is not mine but of my parents, who taught me to move forward in life despite my disability and encouraged me to make a name for myself. He said that the place he is at now is only and only because of his parents. "Because they taught me to fight the ups and downs of life," he added.

He mentioned the Handicrafts and Handloom Department's 'Karkhandar' Scheme and said that it benefited him financially. He further said that he was spreading the work of this needlework to others and he will continue this work in the future as well.