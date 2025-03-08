ETV Bharat / state

'Where Is Faizan?': Kashmir Family Desperate As Son Disappears In Myanmar

Ghulam Rasool Bhat shows the photo of his son Faizan, who has gone missing in Myanmar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: In a small room at Safa Kadal in downtown Srinagar, the silence is deafening. Yasmeena appears nervous and confused, her tear-streaked face a testament to the uncertainty that has gripped her family for more than two weeks. Her son, 28-year-old Faizan Rasool, disappeared without a trace after traveling abroad in pursuit of a better future.

Faizan had embarked on his journey last month, leaving behind his parents and younger sister with the promise of a better future and regular calls. But now, those calls have stopped. His father, Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a retired employee of the J&K Horticulture Department, is struggling to hold on to hope.

"I was sitting outside when Faizan called me inside," Bhat recalled. "He said he had to go abroad. I told him to go ahead, and his mother also gave her permission."

Faizan left with a friend, Faizan Makroo (a resident of Narwara), from Srinagar in an evening flight to Delhi before heading to Bangkok. From there, their journey took an unexpected and dangerous turn—one that led them to Myanmar.

"We stayed in touch," Bhat said. "He called us every two days. He seemed fine at first. But after a month, he wanted to come back."

Faizan confided in his father that he and others were being confined, unable to leave the premises of a company named 'Hong Sheng'. His friend, Makroo, also expressed a desire to return home.

Meanwhile, the father of his friend Makroo, along with his cousin, called Faizan's father to meet them. "We met at our place. As soon as they arrived, I asked if everything was alright. They nodded in affirmation. Later, Makroo's father told me that his son was unwell and wanted to return home. However, the company was demanding Rs 4.5 lakh as compensation," Bhat recalled.

While asserting that he had never met them before, Bhat said, "Makroo's father also mentioned that my son had told his son, 'My father can't afford that much money.' I don't know how Makroo's parents managed, but they paid the amount and brought their son back to Kashmir."

Then came the silence. For 16 agonizing days, there has been no word from Faizan. The family filed a missing person complaint at Safa Kadal police station, where officers have been cooperative in their search.