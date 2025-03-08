'Where Is Faizan?': Kashmir Family Desperate As Son Disappears In Myanmar

Srinagar: In a small room at Safa Kadal in downtown Srinagar, the silence is deafening. Yasmeena appears nervous and confused, her tear-streaked face a testament to the uncertainty that has gripped her family for more than two weeks. Her son, 28-year-old Faizan Rasool, disappeared without a trace after traveling abroad in pursuit of a better future.
Faizan had embarked on his journey last month, leaving behind his parents and younger sister with the promise of a better future and regular calls. But now, those calls have stopped. His father, Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a retired employee of the J&K Horticulture Department, is struggling to hold on to hope.
"I was sitting outside when Faizan called me inside," Bhat recalled. "He said he had to go abroad. I told him to go ahead, and his mother also gave her permission."
Faizan left with a friend, Faizan Makroo (a resident of Narwara), from Srinagar in an evening flight to Delhi before heading to Bangkok. From there, their journey took an unexpected and dangerous turn—one that led them to Myanmar.
"We stayed in touch," Bhat said. "He called us every two days. He seemed fine at first. But after a month, he wanted to come back."
Faizan confided in his father that he and others were being confined, unable to leave the premises of a company named 'Hong Sheng'. His friend, Makroo, also expressed a desire to return home.
Meanwhile, the father of his friend Makroo, along with his cousin, called Faizan's father to meet them. "We met at our place. As soon as they arrived, I asked if everything was alright. They nodded in affirmation. Later, Makroo's father told me that his son was unwell and wanted to return home. However, the company was demanding Rs 4.5 lakh as compensation," Bhat recalled.
While asserting that he had never met them before, Bhat said, "Makroo's father also mentioned that my son had told his son, 'My father can't afford that much money.' I don't know how Makroo's parents managed, but they paid the amount and brought their son back to Kashmir."
Then came the silence. For 16 agonizing days, there has been no word from Faizan. The family filed a missing person complaint at Safa Kadal police station, where officers have been cooperative in their search.
"When Makroo was called in for questioning, the SHO asked him to make a call to someone at the company to inquire about Faizan's welfare. Makroo followed the instructions and called someone who assured us," Bhat explained. "Later, we were informed by that person that Myanmar's military had raided the area and detained 28 boys, including Faizan."
The revelation shattered any last semblance of peace in the Rasool household.
Faizan's mother, Yasmeena, remembers their final moments together vividly. "He hugged me before leaving," she said, her voice quivering. "The night before, he sat between his sister and me. I made him his favorite meal. He was so excited, but I was scared."
Despite her maternal instincts warning her, she let him go. She had no choice. "At the airport, I tried to convince him to return," she said. "He wanted to, but his friend influenced him to continue the journey."
Authorities have launched an investigation, though details remain scarce.
ETV Bharat also tried to speak to Makroo family but they denied speaking to anyone regarding the matter.
Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the government to intervene. Eidgah MLA Mubarak Gul has urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.
“I have been receiving calls from my constituents all day,” Gul said. “I request the Chief Minister to press for Faizan’s safe return. His family is in unbearable distress.”
Back in Safa Kadal, Yasmeena clings to hope. Every ring of the phone jolts her heart, but it’s never the call she’s waiting for. “I just want my son back,” she whispers, tears falling once more.
