'Where's Anniversary Gift...': Bengaluru Woman Attempts to Kill Husband After He Forgets

Bengaluru: Crazy love of a woman for her husband lands him in hospital and the woman on the path of law, if charged with, will land her behind the bars. This attempt to murder episode, from the Garden City, has all that it requires to cook a tinsel pot-boiler or an anthology in any of the OTT platforms, to say the least.

A 37-year-old man has filed a complaint against his wife of having stabbed him, last week, after he forgot to bring her any present on their wedding anniversary.

The incident came to light on March 1 after a medicolegal alert was raised from the hospital that treated the husband and the jurisdictional Bellandur police station was notified.

The cops who probed the incident suggested the couple to work out their differences and have given them an opportunity to reconcile before proceeding with a criminal complaint.

The couple who have a child from their marriage have been referred to counselling for resolution.

Police said the husband who was deep asleep woke to a stinging pain in his hands to find that he has been stabbed at around 1.30 am on February 27.

With the help from the locals and neighbours, the injured husband was rushed to a hospital in the vicinity where he was treated for his injuries.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Bellandur police station has registered a case against his 35-year-old wife on charges of attempting to murder him. The complainant hails from Junnasandra where he lives with his wife and child.

The victim said he has been presenting gifts to his wife on their wedding anniversary, like clockwork. This year he missed the date since his grandfather had died.

"I used to gift my wife on our wedding anniversary every year. My grandfather passed away this year, so I was unable to get a gift the day before. At around 1.30 am, while I was asleep, my wife, who was furious with me, stabbed me with a knife," the husband said in his statement to the police.

The injured man's wife too has admitted to the attack and have been given an opportunity to resolve the marital discord among themselves, before the police make progress with the criminal proceedings. "The couple are being counselled. Both of them have been given an opportunity to resolve the issue through mutual discussion," a senior police official privy to the investigation said.