Where Have The Students Gone? Malda School Fights Child Labour Crisis

Malda: On the surface, Malanchapally Minu Jha Boys’ High School in West Bengal's Malda—with its three-story concrete structure—looks every bit the educational institution it is supposed to be.



A pervading calmness and unusually quiet classrooms reveal something amiss. The school's student strength has significantly dwindled from 1000 to 200. Authorities are scouting for enrollment in the school. Blame it on poverty, child labour and migration of children to other states.



Located in Ward No. 3 of English Bazar Municipality, the school, with a strength of 12 full-time teachers, a para-teacher, and even a computer programmer, has all the hallmarks of an educational institution. Headmaster Ujjwal Kumar Das recalls the time when there were over 800 students who studied at the school.



"In 2019, when I joined the school, our school was teeming with more than 800 students. The number has drastically come down since then. The main reason for this is the socio-economic condition of the area. Most of the students come from low-income families. Their parents are involved in odd jobs. For them, hunger is the main problem," he says.



The school shares its premises with Malanchapally Primary School and the office of the Inspector of Secondary Schools. When asked, English Bazar MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury blames government neglect.



"Not only this school, but several other schools in Malda are facing the same problem. It's disheartening that school authorities are struggling to find students for enrollment. If there is child labour, then there is a law. Why isn't there any enforcement?" asks Chaudhury.



The once busy classrooms, which housed thousands of students across two thriving sections, are now wearing almost deserted looks. According to Sreerupa, there is a social welfare department to deal with such a crisis, but nothing concrete has come up till now.



Educationist Shaktipada Patra delves into the poverty factor. He says, “The people of that area are backwards in terms of socio-economic conditions. To solve this problem, just trying to convince people is not enough. There must be a mechanism to empower people financially. People on an empty stomach can't think of education, which is a far cry for them."

How do slum kids slip into child labour from Malda School?



Srabani Biswas, a local of Malanchapally, looks sas when she talks about her 13-year-old son, Tamal, once a student of Class 8 at Malanchapally Minu Jha Boys’ High School.

“My son was good in studies but what can we do? Hunger is bigger compulsion than study," she says quietly, insisting her face not be shown on camera.



Her husband, a daily wage worker at a glass bangle factory in Firozabad, came home briefly this February and took their son with him to asssit him in his work.



“There are two daughters of marriageable age at home. How can I even think of their marriage without some extra hands earning?” Srabani continues.

She hopes that with the combined income of her husband and son, money will be arranged for her eldest daughter's marriage before the year ends.



Tamal is not alone in the list of dropouts. Neel Mondal, Subrata Sarkar, Asim Mondal, and Dhiman Saha too dropped out of the school like him.



The school, established in 1979 and recognised by the government in 1982, looks deserted and its empty classrooms are telltale signs.





Where is the administration?



SI Rita Chowdhury, whose office is within the same compound, is reportedly on leave. Repeated phone calls made to her went unanswered. However, District School Inspector (Secondary) Banibrata Das admitted the worsening crisis. “Yes, I am aware. We’re discussing what steps can be taken,” he says, without mentioning a timeline.