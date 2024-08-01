Where Did 77 AK-47 Rifles At Madhya Pradesh Ordnance Factory Disappear?

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The arrest of a man along with two AK 47 rifles in Bihar's Munger a few years ago has uncovered an intricate racket stealing weapon parts from the premier Jabalpur Central Ordnance Factory in Madhya Pradesh.

Police estimates suggest as many as 98 AK-47 rifles have been stolen from the ordnance factory out of which only 21 have been recovered while mystery shrouds the fate of the rest 77.

Police sources said that a few years ago, a man named Imran was arrested during routine checking of vehicles in Bihar's Munger and two AK47 rifles were recovered from his vehicle. During subsequent questioning, Imran told police that he had bought the AK-47 rifle from Jabalpur.

The subsequent investigation into the case led Jabalpur police to one Purushottam Rajak, a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. During subsequent raids on Rajak's house, Gorakhpur police found a magazine of INSAS rifle and three cartridges of AK-47 besides other incriminating material. The police immediately took Purushottam Rajak, his wife and his son into custody.

The Jabalpur Ordnance Factory Link

The then Gorakhpur CSP Alok Sharma said that during the probe of the case, the investigators faced the puzzle as to where Purushottam Rajak was getting the original parts of the AK-47 rifle. During his interrogation, Purshottam revealed that he used to work in the Ordnance Factory where junk rifles of security agencies from all over the country were dumped.

Police probe also revealed that Central Ordnance Depot Store Keeper Suresh Thakur used to steal the parts of AK-47 and supply them to Purshottam by hiding them in his motorcycle. Purushottam, a weapon expert, used to assemble the parts to make new rifles. Purushottam along with his wife then smuggled the rifles to in pieces from Jabalpur to Katni via train. Imran's team used to take the rifles from Jabalpur to Munger in Bihar, police said.



Where Did The Remaining 77 AK-47s Disappear?

It is worth noting that AK-47 is considered to be one of the most dangerous guns in the world. Terrorists and Naxalites use it more than the army. Police probe revealed that Purushottam used to sell a rifle to Imran in the range of Rs 3-4 lakh. Imran used to sell it further at the asked price as per police. Police investigation has revealed that about 98 rifles were sold, out of which only 21 AK-47 rifles have been recovered so far. The fate of the remaining 77 AK-47 rifles remains a puzzle.

Jabalpur police has arrested four accused involved in the intricate rifle smuggling racket. Police have also presented a charge sheet against them in the court.

The racket has also raised questions over the competence of the authorities at the Central Ordnance Depot of the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur besides the GRP and RPF in checking the smuggling.