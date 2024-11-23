ETV Bharat / state

When Will Winter Vacation In Kashmir Schools Begin?

Srinagar: The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), which administrates schools in Kashmir valley, on Saturday declared that the decision on winter vacations will be made after the annual exams conclude for classes 1st to 9th. The J&K government recently reverted back to winter academic session for classes to Nov-Dec From March.

Talking to reporters, here, director of School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, said that the government's primary focus was to ensure free and smooth examinations, scheduled to begin on Monday, under a uniform date sheet for all classes up to 9th standard.

“The call on the winter vacations will be taken once all scheduled exams are over. Also, we have made it clear to all private schools that they cannot charge admission or capitation fees from parents. A fee fixation committee is already in place for the regulation of fees and other charges,” he added.