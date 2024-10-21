When Was The First Diamond Mine Established In The Princely State Of Panna?

Panna: Panna, the erstwhile princely state in present Madhya Pradesh is often in news for diamond mining with labourers and farmers stumbling upon precious gemstones every now and then. But do you know when the first diamond mine was established in the erstwhile princely state of Panna?

The First Diamond Mine Of Princely State Of Panna

The history of diamond mines and free diamonds in Panna, famous for its precious diamonds, is quite interesting. The first diamond mine was set up in Dharma Kund in Panna on the orders of Sabha Singh Ju Dev, the third king of Panna state, where present day Dharmasagar pond is located.

Dharmasagar pond in Panna, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

According to noted historian Suryabhan Singh Parmar, a place called 'Dharma Kund' was located in the temple present in the middle of the pond, where the diamond mine was set up.

“The first diamond was found there, after which a temple was built there. Later, Maharaja Sabha Singh Ju Dev ordered that if the public wants to set up a diamond mine, they can do so here and get diamonds for free," Parmar said.



Maharaja Opens The Doors Of The Treasure

Parmar said that on the orders of the Maharaja, hundreds and thousands of people dug diamond mines around this place and also mined diamonds from the mines which used to be rich in gemstones at the time.

“Maharaja Sabha Singh Ju Dev issued an order in the princely state that diamonds more than two carats will be deposited in the treasury and diamonds less than 2 carats can be sold by the person himself in the open market,” said Parmar.

“Apart from this, after depositing diamonds weighing more than two carats in the treasury, the miners were rewarded by the Maharaja. This order of getting diamonds for free was in force from 1742 to February 1948 after the independence of the country, till the time of the last ruler Yadavendra Singh Maharaj. After this, the present day Government Diamond Office was established in 1961,” he added.



Dharam Kund And Diamond Mine

It is believed that there used to be a dense forest in the past where the present Dharam Sagar pond is located today and a small temple was built near the Dharam Kund.

Temple in the middle of Dharmasagar pond in Panna, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

A diamond mine was dug near the same pond earlier. According to the belief, Maharaja Chhatrasal's guru Mahamati 1008 Prananath had told Maharaja Chhatrasal about the presence of diamonds in Panna. But Maharaja Chhatrasal was more busy in fighting battles with enemies. The second king Hriday Shah was also preoccupied with battles, after which the third king Sabha Singh dug the first diamond mine near Dharma Kund and the diamonds started being found.



Digging More Mines Leads To Pond

Historian Suryabhan Singh Parmar further said, "Many mines were dug near Dharma Kund and a pond-like structure was formed there. Then the ministers requested Maharaj Sabha Singh Ju Dev to get a huge pond built there. The king got the same done and then a Shiva temple was built near Dharma Kund, which is still situated in the middle of the pond and an ancient Shivalinga is present here.''