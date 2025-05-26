By Tapasa Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: In an age where artificial intelligence is reshaping everything around, including the operation of satellites orbiting the Earth, Odisha finds itself battling a primitive and deadly problem of superstition. Witchcraft, called 'guni garedi' in local parlance, continues to wreak havoc across the state - many times taking lives, devastating families, and revealing glaring cracks in law enforcement and awareness across the state.

From tribal hamlets in Malkangiri to the capital periphery, sorcery and black magic remain deep-rooted and the cost of this belief keeps rising.

However, according to the data presented by the Chief Minister in the last Assembly session in response to a question by Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati on witchcraft related cases, in the last five years, the maximum number of such cases has been reported in Mayurbhanj district.

In 2024, 16 cases - 6 men and one woman were arrested.

In 2023, 26 cases - 12 men and one woman were arrested.

In 2022, 40 cases - 18 men and 2 women were arrested.

In 2021, 28 cases - 22 men and 3 women were arrested.

In 2020, 35 cases - 25 men and 3 women were arrested.

Apart from Mayurbhanj, the data has also revealed that such incidents were also reported from Rourkela, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Balangir, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Berhampur, Nabarangpur, Boudh, and Angul.

When Superstition Kills: Odisha’s Unfinished War Against Witchcraft Violence (ETV Bharat)

The Grim Numbers

As per former DGP Bijay Sharma, Odisha reported the second-highest number of witchcraft-related murders in the country. He was addressing the 76 OAS officers training programme at the Gopabandhu Academy here. The officers were being trained to combat instances of superstition-related crimes. “Odisha has become a stronghold of witchcraft where despite awareness efforts and anti-witchcraft laws, lives are lost. People blindly believe in such practices and also do not discourage others even after learning lessons," he said.

Even today, in many remote areas, instead of being treated at hospitals, families knock the doors of local witch-hunters, who most of the time fail to treat. As a part of the superstitious rituals, men, women and children are beaten, burned, or killed for being suspected witches. Children being branded with hot iron rod are reported each year.

Gory Cases That Shocked the State

• Jharsuguda, 2017: In Bijapali village, a woman named Ayusha was suspected of being under an “evil spell.” Her own sisters stripped her naked, beat her, and smashed her head with idols, killing her in a frenzied ritual. Seven people were eventually charge-sheeted after a Crime Branch probe.

In 2024, five of the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Additional District Magistrate.

• Rayagada, 2024: An elderly woman in Padmapur was murdered over suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

• Ganjam, 2024: Thirteen people were murdered in a single year in suspected witchcraft cases.

• Balangir, 2023: A woman had 77 sewing needles removed from her skull — believed to have been inserted through black magic. The case exposed the horrifying extent of physical abuse carried out under the garb of superstition.

• Bhubaneswar, 2023: A fake 'baba' duped a young woman into sexual exploitation, promising to help her tackle her husband through mystical rituals.

Beyond Rural Myths: Cities Are Not Immune

What is more disturbing is that such incidents take place not only in remote tribal belts but in urban areas where hospital, both private and government, are dime a dozen. District collectors, SPs, and administrative officers have often spoken against such ill practices and conducted awareness campaigns but the results are far from satisfactory.

“A lot of money is being pumped in to address the issue only on paper. It is just to tick boxes. True awareness would require change in the mindset and making people understand the repercussions, not by gathering people at camps and speaking to them with banners and rallies,” a former bureaucrat admitted on condition of anonymity.

Voices Against the Darkness

• BK Tripathi, Former IG of Police:

“It is shocking that even today, in the age of science, people believe in sorcery and commit heinous crimes. This was understandable when medical facilities were non-existent. But now, it’s unacceptable. It’s not just belief, it’s organized cruelty.”

• DIG (STF) Pinak Mishra:

“Witchcraft has no place in a civilized society. We appeal to citizens — don’t fall for superstition. If someone threatens or deceives you, come to the police.”

• Bijay Sharma, Former DG:

“The existing anti-witchcraft law is flawed. It only recognizes women as victims. Men have also been tortured and murdered, yet the law is silent on them. There’s no provision for rehabilitation, no compensation, and the punishments are inconsistent. The law must be amended.”

The Missing Shield: Gaps in Law and Policy

Though Odisha has an Anti-Witch Hunting Law (2013), experts feel it lacks teeth. Victims of such crimes are often brutally attacked but neither they receive financial help nor rehabilitation. Sharma spoke about a proposal submitted to the government by the Crime Branch in 2016 and also by the Women’s Commission in 2021, but the legislation is yet to be revised.

A War Far From Over

Superstition is not just an issue of tribal hinterlands but a human rights crisis across the state. As long as people at grassroots are reached, spoken to and made to realise, fear, ignorance, and blind belief will continue to take lives.