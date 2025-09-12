ETV Bharat / state

When Mountains Fall: Monsoon Exposes Fragile Himalayas In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The monsoon has unleashed a trail of destruction across Uttarakhand, which witnessed torrential rains and intense flooding, resulting in huge losses of properties.

Not only in terms of loss of life and property, the flash floods also weakened the state's mountainous terrain, raising concerns among environmentalists about the long-term consequences.

The Himalayan challenge

The Himalayas, including those in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are not only geologically young but also continue to grow. There is constant movement within the mountain range.

Mountains are more susceptible to the effects of heavy rainfall. Experts said continuous and intense monsoon rains have worsened the situation, contributing to soil erosion, landslides, and a general weakening of the mountains.

Landslide risks

According to Dr Vineet Gehlot, director scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, heavy rains create cracks within the mountains. Once water fills up the cracks, the mountains become even more unstable.

The combination of water-saturated rocks and erosion at the mountain’s base significantly increases the likelihood of landslides. “The slope of the mountains becomes unstable, and incidents of landslides tend to happen repeatedly in these areas,” said Dr Gehlot.