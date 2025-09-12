When Mountains Fall: Monsoon Exposes Fragile Himalayas In Uttarakhand
The combination of water-saturated rocks and erosion at the mountain’s base significantly increases the likelihood of landslides.
Dehradun: The monsoon has unleashed a trail of destruction across Uttarakhand, which witnessed torrential rains and intense flooding, resulting in huge losses of properties.
Not only in terms of loss of life and property, the flash floods also weakened the state's mountainous terrain, raising concerns among environmentalists about the long-term consequences.
The Himalayan challenge
The Himalayas, including those in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are not only geologically young but also continue to grow. There is constant movement within the mountain range.
Mountains are more susceptible to the effects of heavy rainfall. Experts said continuous and intense monsoon rains have worsened the situation, contributing to soil erosion, landslides, and a general weakening of the mountains.
Landslide risks
According to Dr Vineet Gehlot, director scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, heavy rains create cracks within the mountains. Once water fills up the cracks, the mountains become even more unstable.
The combination of water-saturated rocks and erosion at the mountain’s base significantly increases the likelihood of landslides. “The slope of the mountains becomes unstable, and incidents of landslides tend to happen repeatedly in these areas,” said Dr Gehlot.
Heavy rains also cause flash floods, which further aggravate the issue. The rivers, fed with rainwater, damage the soil at the base of the mountains. This continuous erosion makes the hills more vulnerable to slippage and collapse. Dr. Gehlot points out that when the mountain rocks become saturated with water, their strength diminishes, making them prone to breaking and sliding.
Cracks in Joshimath
Joshimath serves as a prime example of the consequences of this phenomenon. After the heavy rains in August, the rate of slope movement in Joshimath escalated. As the slope shifts slowly, it causes cracks to appear in the infrastructure, compromising the safety of the region. Dr. Gehlot warns that these slow-moving landslides can sometimes turn into rapid collapses, with the entire slope coming down suddenly.
Soil erosion
He said that the easiest way to weaken any mountain or slope is to start cutting its roots. In such a situation, when there is heavy rain and the water level of the rivers rises, the river water causes soil erosion at the roots of the mountain or slope, due to which the support system of the mountain weakens and the mountains come to the point of falling.
Depleting groundwater reserves
In addition to the physical erosion, heavy rains are also preventing the natural recharge of groundwater. Dr SC Vaideswaran, a geologist at the Wadia institute, said rather than replenishing groundwater levels, the intense rainfall is destabilising large sections of the mountain range.
The rushing water erodes the soil and prevents water from being absorbed back into the ground, compounding the region's vulnerability. He warned if this pattern of excessive rainfall continues, the Himalayas could face a significant water crisis in the future.
