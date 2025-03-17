Vijayanagar: While devotees walking barefoot over fire pits is often a common sight in many religious fairs in India's rural pockets; in Karnataka's Hosahatti village, the Baggalu Obaleshwara festivities are marked by rituals involving devotees hurling burning embers at each other. Surprisingly, no one has ever been harmed during the rituals.

The Baggalu Obaleshwara Mela is no ordinary festival. Held once every three years in Hosahatti under Kudligi Taluk of Vijayanagar district, this festival unveils a rare culture, with celebrations lasting for eight days after the Bharata Purnima.

On the final day of the festival, after Ganga Puja, traditional rituals are performed with great devotion. Devotees collect firewood from the nearby forest, and chop it into small pieces without stepping on it. At around 9 PM, power supply to the village is deliberately disconnected to allow lighting only from the fire pits. Devotees get charged up as Dolla drum beats fill the air, and fire pit is set ablaze. Holding the burning embers in their hands, they dance to the beats and throw the ambers at each other. For them, this is the divine power and blessings of Baggalu Obaleshwara that no one suffers injury despite playing with the flames. As of now, no untoward incident has been reported.

When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other (ETV Bharat)

8-Day Fast, No Wearing Of Slippers

During the fair, people adhere to strict religious customs by observing fast for eight days. No one is allowed to wear slippers during these eight days. Even visitors are barred to wear slippers. This apart, alcohol is strictly prohibited.

The Obaleshwara festival has its own significance and folklore. Baggalu (in Telugu) means charcoal made from the fire ashes. Legend has it that the ancestors of the family of village priest used to eke out a living by cutting wood in the forest and selling it. One day, a fire broke out in the charcoal pile and it started burning. As the glowing embers remained untouched by the flames, people of the Beda tribal community here believed that God manifests in the embers. Since then, they have continued the rituals, considering the burning charcoal as a representation of Baggalu Obaleshwara.