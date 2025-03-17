ETV Bharat / state

When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other

People adhere to strict religious customs by observing fast. Alcohol is prohibited and no one is allowed to wear slippers during these eight days.

When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other
When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Vijayanagar: While devotees walking barefoot over fire pits is often a common sight in many religious fairs in India's rural pockets; in Karnataka's Hosahatti village, the Baggalu Obaleshwara festivities are marked by rituals involving devotees hurling burning embers at each other. Surprisingly, no one has ever been harmed during the rituals.

The Baggalu Obaleshwara Mela is no ordinary festival. Held once every three years in Hosahatti under Kudligi Taluk of Vijayanagar district, this festival unveils a rare culture, with celebrations lasting for eight days after the Bharata Purnima.

On the final day of the festival, after Ganga Puja, traditional rituals are performed with great devotion. Devotees collect firewood from the nearby forest, and chop it into small pieces without stepping on it. At around 9 PM, power supply to the village is deliberately disconnected to allow lighting only from the fire pits. Devotees get charged up as Dolla drum beats fill the air, and fire pit is set ablaze. Holding the burning embers in their hands, they dance to the beats and throw the ambers at each other. For them, this is the divine power and blessings of Baggalu Obaleshwara that no one suffers injury despite playing with the flames. As of now, no untoward incident has been reported.

When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other
When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other (ETV Bharat)

8-Day Fast, No Wearing Of Slippers

During the fair, people adhere to strict religious customs by observing fast for eight days. No one is allowed to wear slippers during these eight days. Even visitors are barred to wear slippers. This apart, alcohol is strictly prohibited.

The Obaleshwara festival has its own significance and folklore. Baggalu (in Telugu) means charcoal made from the fire ashes. Legend has it that the ancestors of the family of village priest used to eke out a living by cutting wood in the forest and selling it. One day, a fire broke out in the charcoal pile and it started burning. As the glowing embers remained untouched by the flames, people of the Beda tribal community here believed that God manifests in the embers. Since then, they have continued the rituals, considering the burning charcoal as a representation of Baggalu Obaleshwara.

When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other
Baggalu Obaleshwara (ETV Bharat)

Vijayanagar: While devotees walking barefoot over fire pits is often a common sight in many religious fairs in India's rural pockets; in Karnataka's Hosahatti village, the Baggalu Obaleshwara festivities are marked by rituals involving devotees hurling burning embers at each other. Surprisingly, no one has ever been harmed during the rituals.

The Baggalu Obaleshwara Mela is no ordinary festival. Held once every three years in Hosahatti under Kudligi Taluk of Vijayanagar district, this festival unveils a rare culture, with celebrations lasting for eight days after the Bharata Purnima.

On the final day of the festival, after Ganga Puja, traditional rituals are performed with great devotion. Devotees collect firewood from the nearby forest, and chop it into small pieces without stepping on it. At around 9 PM, power supply to the village is deliberately disconnected to allow lighting only from the fire pits. Devotees get charged up as Dolla drum beats fill the air, and fire pit is set ablaze. Holding the burning embers in their hands, they dance to the beats and throw the ambers at each other. For them, this is the divine power and blessings of Baggalu Obaleshwara that no one suffers injury despite playing with the flames. As of now, no untoward incident has been reported.

When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other
When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other (ETV Bharat)

8-Day Fast, No Wearing Of Slippers

During the fair, people adhere to strict religious customs by observing fast for eight days. No one is allowed to wear slippers during these eight days. Even visitors are barred to wear slippers. This apart, alcohol is strictly prohibited.

The Obaleshwara festival has its own significance and folklore. Baggalu (in Telugu) means charcoal made from the fire ashes. Legend has it that the ancestors of the family of village priest used to eke out a living by cutting wood in the forest and selling it. One day, a fire broke out in the charcoal pile and it started burning. As the glowing embers remained untouched by the flames, people of the Beda tribal community here believed that God manifests in the embers. Since then, they have continued the rituals, considering the burning charcoal as a representation of Baggalu Obaleshwara.

When Flames Fuel Faith! Baggalu Obaleshwara Festival Of Karnataka Village Where People Throw Burning Embers At Each Other
Baggalu Obaleshwara (ETV Bharat)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAGGALU OBALESHWARA FESTIVALKARNATAKA NEWSFIRE RITUALSBAGGALU OBALESHWARA IN KARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.