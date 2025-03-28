Wheat Procurement To Begin From April 1 In Punjab

Khanna (Ludhiana): Wheat procurement in Punjab will begin from April 1.

SDM Baljinder Singh Dhillon held a meeting with all procurement agencies at Khanna which has Asia's largest grain market and reviewed the arrangements. The arhtiyas (middlemen), farmers and labourers were assured that they will not face any problem during the procurement season. "Instructions have been issued to complete the arrangements at suitable places for farmers to sit and provide them clean drinking water, toilets etc," Dhillon said.

Instructions have also been issued to concerned officials to ensure cleanliness at the mandi in Khanna where tarpaulins will be arranged by the arhtiyas to protect the crop from rain. Arrangements for procurement of gunny bags will be completed in advance by the procurement agencies, he said. Apart from this, strict instructions have been issued to the transport contractor regarding lifting of wheat with the SDM warning that no delay in shifting the produce from mandis will be tolerated.

The SDM said that apart from Khanna main market, wheat will be procured at Rahon Part A-B, Daheru, Raipur Rajputan, Isru and Rauni. Last year, over 10.43 lakh quintals of wheat was procured in the state. During the meeting, the agents thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Harbans Singh Rosha, President of the Agents Association, said till date no Chief Minister had raised the issue of agents' commission before the Central Government. "Two days ago, the Chief Minister had met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and raised the issue vigorously, for which we are grateful to the government," he said, adding the agents will provide all support to the State Government.