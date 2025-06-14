'Whatsapp Chats Show He Promised Marriage To Gain Sexual Access': High Court Denies Bail To Kashmir Man Accused Of Rape

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has refused anticipatory bail to a man accused of raping a woman under the false promise of marriage, noting that "WhatsApp messages exchanged between the two clearly establish that petitioner had extended promise of marriage to the complainant solely for the purpose of gaining sexual access to her."

Dismissing the bail plea of Shakir-ul-Hassan, Justice Sanjay Dhar said the allegations against the accused were "very serious in nature" and that allowing him bail at this stage "would thwart the course of investigation and it is likely that he would succeed in destroying the electronic evidence."

According to the police, Shakir-ul-Hassan, a resident of Anantnag district, initiated a relationship with the complainant in 2021 after she loaned him Rs 10 lakh to support his higher education. The woman alleges that the accused consistently portrayed her as his wife, engaged in sexual relations with her on multiple occasions—both in Anantnag and Delhi—and repeatedly promised marriage before abruptly ending the relationship in 2023.

The woman filed a formal complaint earlier this year after an alleged incident in March 2025, where she claimed Shakir-ul-Hassan raped her at his residence (in Anantnag) during a visit under the pretext of attending a conference. She also alleged that his brothers physically assaulted her when she resisted and tried to raise an alarm.

"...Shakir-ul-Hassan cohabited with the complainant, both at his residential house situated at Gund Jaffar, Anantnag, and also at Delhi, several times by representing that she is his wife which, according to the complainant, is clear from phone calls and messages exchanged between the two,” the judge observed. "A perusal of the WhatsApp chats exchanged between the two would reveal that Shakir-ul-Hassan has been expressing not only his love for the complainant but he has been time and again assuring her that he would enter into wedlock with her."

The judge further noted,"The chats reveal that at one point in time, complainant showed her reluctance to enter into sexual relationship with Shakir-ul-Hassan but he assured her that if he is going to marry, he would be marrying her only and nobody else."

The court reviewed screenshots of the chats submitted by the woman, which showed Hassan reassuring her about their future marriage and reacting angrily when she mentioned other matrimonial prospects. "All these chats, prima facie, show that Shakir-ul-Hassan has been extending promises of marriage to the complainant from time to time and extracting sexual favours from her," Justice Dhar wrote.

In his defense, Shakir-ul-Hassan argued that the relationship was consensual and fell apart only after he discovered that the complainant had past criminal charges, including an FIR from 2020 related to theft. His lawyers contended that the woman filed the rape complaint only after Hassan refused to marry her and alleged that she had demanded Rs 17 lakh to withdraw her claim.

But the court was not persuaded.

"It is quite possible that it is Shakir-ul-Hassan who, as a counterblast to the aforesaid action of complainant, proceeded to file complaint against her with a view to pre-empt lodging of FIR by her against him. The contention of learned counsel for the petitioners in this regard is, therefore, without any merit," the judge stated.

Justice Dhar noted that while the final determination of guilt or consent will depend on trial, "...there is no straightjacket for determining as to whether consent given by the prosecutrix to sexual intercourse is voluntary or whether it is given under a misconception of fact," the court ruled. "...extracting sexual favours from her, is also a matter which requires to be investigated. At this stage and in these proceedings, this Court cannot hold a min-trial to ascertain the veracity of the respective stands taken by the parties..."

The court also addressed the procedural question raised by Shakir-ul-Hassan's counsel, who argued that the FIR was illegally registered without a proper directive from the magistrate. But the judge clarified that the magistrate had endorsed the complaint with a direction to "take action under law," which the police rightfully interpreted as authorization to file an FIR given the cognizable nature of the offence.

While denying anticipatory bail to Shakir-ul-Hassan, the court did provide relief to his co-accused brothers, stating that the allegations against them lacked substance.

"There are no allegations in the FIR to suggest that Shakir-ul-Hassan's brothers (petitioners No.2 and 3) were privy to or abetted the sexual relationship. Continuing prosecution against them would be an abuse of process," the court noted, quashing proceedings against them.

The judge further emphasized the potential threat to evidence if the main accused were released. "Granting bail to Shakir-ul-Hassan at this stage would not only adversely affect the investigation but also have a discouraging effect upon the prosecutrix, who appears to have fought against all odds to seek justice," the court held.