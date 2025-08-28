What Makes Uttarakhand Vulnerable To Rain Related Disasters

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has received the maximum rainfall among the north Indian states. This has led to large-scale destruction in the form of landslides, flash floods and the creation of artificial lakes. Human settlements of Dharali and Tharali have been badly affected.
According to the official information, Uttarakhand has received 1077.6 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 14% more than the normal precipitation of 944.8 mm so far.
August saw 487 mm of rainfall, which is 39% more than the normal of 350.02 mm. This month has witnessed the largest number of natural disasters.
It is being pointed out that excessive precipitation is not the main problem. The major concern is excessive rainfall in a short span of a few hours. Meteorological experts describe receipt of more than 100 mm of rain in an hour as a cloudburst.
Mountainous topography, weak hills and an abundance of landslide zones have led to the population settling near water bodies or on the debris of glaciers. In such a situation, heavy rain washes away the already accumulated debris and engulfs the populated area along with the slope, leading to the loss of life.
Geologist Professor DK Shahi pointed out, “The geographical condition of Uttarakhand is such that the moisture that reaches here with the clouds causes heavy rain in the valley between the mountains. This heavy rain in a short period of time becomes a big problem.”
Experts say that the topography of Uttarakhand is such that there is a lot of rain here.
According to the data available with the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) local office, Uttarakhand has received 1077.6 mm of rain since June 1, while Himachal Pradesh received only 775.01 mm and Jammu and Kashmir received only 507 mm. Meanwhile Ladakh has received only 74.1 mm of rain.
In the plains, Haryana has received 419.9 mm of precipitation, Uttar Pradesh 563.8 mm, Madhya Pradesh 912 mm, Rajasthan 560 mm, Punjab 436 mm and Bihar has received 544.7 mm of rain.
These figures show that no state in North India comes close to Uttarakhand in terms of rainfall. It is some states in the North East and the South that get more precipitation.
With the IMD considering 944.8 mm rainfall normal in Uttarakhand, Director CS Tomar pointed out, “The geographical location of Uttarakhand itself is such that it receives heavy rainfall. The western disturbances, which are important for rain, are very effective in Uttarakhand. Then there are the local factors. A large forest area also makes the conditions favourable for rain.”
In the case of Himachal, 591.8 mm of precipitation is normal, while 434.02 mm is considered to be normal for Jammu and Kashmir.
Experts also point out that unplanned development in the mountainous regions of the state is contributing to the havoc caused by excessive rain in short spells.
