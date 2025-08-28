ETV Bharat / state

What Makes Uttarakhand Vulnerable To Rain Related Disasters

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has received the maximum rainfall among the north Indian states. This has led to large-scale destruction in the form of landslides, flash floods and the creation of artificial lakes. Human settlements of Dharali and Tharali have been badly affected.

According to the official information, Uttarakhand has received 1077.6 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 14% more than the normal precipitation of 944.8 mm so far.

August saw 487 mm of rainfall, which is 39% more than the normal of 350.02 mm. This month has witnessed the largest number of natural disasters.

It is being pointed out that excessive precipitation is not the main problem. The major concern is excessive rainfall in a short span of a few hours. Meteorological experts describe receipt of more than 100 mm of rain in an hour as a cloudburst.

Mountainous topography, weak hills and an abundance of landslide zones have led to the population settling near water bodies or on the debris of glaciers. In such a situation, heavy rain washes away the already accumulated debris and engulfs the populated area along with the slope, leading to the loss of life.

Geologist Professor DK Shahi pointed out, “The geographical condition of Uttarakhand is such that the moisture that reaches here with the clouds causes heavy rain in the valley between the mountains. This heavy rain in a short period of time becomes a big problem.”

Experts say that the topography of Uttarakhand is such that there is a lot of rain here.