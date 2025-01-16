Hathras Stampede Update: Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Accused Manju Devi

Hathras: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Manju Devi, one of the accused in the tragic stampede case during a satsang in Hathras in July last year, which claimed the lives of 121 people.

While hearing the petition, the court granted bail after the then District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Hathras, submitted an affidavit stating that the case is under investigation, and police personnel who were found responsible have been suspended.

The government counsel AK Sand in the affidavit filed on behalf of both the officers stated that the investigation into the Hathras case is underway as per the Commission of Inquiry Act. Further, the guilty were suspended and departmental action is being initiated against them.

The High Court had earlier directed the then DM and SSP of Hathras to personally appear on January 15 and explain why they should not be held liable for the stampede in 2024.

In the previous hearing, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav questioned the accountability of administrative and police officials as well, and noted that such incidents were the result of poor arrangements by the organisers.

The court further said, "In the past, many such incidents have been seen where lakhs of people gather in such events, poor and illiterate people gather due to faith and belief, and losing their temper people die untimely in the stampede.”

What Led To Stampede In Hathras

On July 2, 2024, a stampede occurred during the satsang organised by the followers of Surajpal alias Bhole Baba in Fulrai Mughalgarhi village of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving 121 dead and thousands injured. Government counsel Rupak Chaubey said the organisers had sought permission estimating a crowd of 80000 people, but a crowd of 2.5 lakh turned up at the venue, which led to the stampede. Reportedly, only 50 policemen were deployed by the administration, which was insufficient to control the gathering.

Ensure No Such Disorder In Maha Kumbh

The court had also advised the district and police administration to take lessons from the Hathras incident and make proper arrangements during similar mass gatherings to avoid stampede or any mishap. Crores of people would be coming for Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. If the Kumbh Mela is organised properly without any chaos, then it will set an example not only in the state and the country but outside as well, the high court expressed.