ETV Bharat / state

What Is TN Fighting Against, Asks Guv; Struggling Against 'Arrogance' Over Funds, Retorts Stalin

Chennai: Referring to posters of "Tamil Nadu will fight," state Governor R N Ravi on Sunday wondered what was the state "fighting" for, saying there was no conflict, as Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted TN was struggling against issues including Centre's alleged "arrogance." Ravi made the remarks at the 202nd Avatar Day of Swami Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar held here.

"Whenever I travel the State, I find posters on the wall stating Tamil Nadu Poradum (Tamil Nadu will fight)." "With whom will you fight," the Governor asked and added, "We all are brothers and sisters. This (thinking) has to go out of our mind." He said there was no conflict and there was no fight. "We must live together and prosper together," he said.

Responding, Stalin said Tamil Nadu was fighting against the "arrogance" that funds for education would be released only if Hindi was accepted in the State, in an apparent reference to the Centre's alleged insistence. "It (TN) is fighting against those anti-democratic forces who suppress elected governments and go against the will of the people." Stalin said in a series of posts on 'X'.

Tamil Nadu is fighting against the conspirators who threaten to take industrial growth and job opportunities to other States, he said.