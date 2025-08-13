What's The Connection Between Eating Meat And Celebrating Independence Day: Owaisi Amid Ban Orders

Hyderabad: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday questioned the orders of closure of meat shops on August 15 by various municipalities across the country, terming such directives "callous" and "unconstitutional" while asking what was the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day.

Owaisi said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had also ordered slaughterhouses and meat shops in the city to remain closed on Independence Day.

"Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional. What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day? 99% of Telangana’s people eat meat. These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition & religion," Owaisi posted on X.

His remarks come amid several municipalities coming up with similar directions. On Tuesday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra announced the closure of slaughterhouses, outlets and shops selling meat within city limits on two days, August 15 and 20, in view of festivals.

It stated the closure was ordered on August 15 on the occasion of Gokul Ashtami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, and August 20, which marks the beginning of 'Paryushan Parva'- a key festival of the Jain community characterised by fasting and prayers.

On these two days, there will be a ban on slaughtering animals and selling meat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, the civic corporation stated, and warned of action for violation. The order came on the heels of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district near Mumbai directing the closure of meat shops on August 15. There are reports that the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, too, issued such an order.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed displeasure over civic bodies ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and shops selling meat on August 15, saying it was wrong to impose such a ban.

Such types of restrictions are generally imposed considering faith-related sensitivities on occasions like Ashadhi Ekadashi, Mahashivratri, Mahavir Jayanti etc, Pawar said, adding people eat vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in Maharashtra.

"It is wrong to impose such a ban. In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it (ban) for a day. But if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day and Republic Day, then it is difficult," Pawar told reporters on Tuesday.