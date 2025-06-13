What's Still Keeping Kashmir's Scenic Destinations Closed 52 Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Srinagar: Nearly 50 of Kashmir's most beloved tourist destinations remain off-limits almost two months after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. The April 22 attack left 25 tourists and a local ponyrider dead.
Authorities say a final decision on reopening the shuttered sites is pending security clearance.
"We don't want to take any chances," a senior official from the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity. "The government is committed to ensuring foolproof security before these places become accessible again."
In response to the April 22 attack, 48 out of the region's 87 major tourist sites were closed for visitors. The move affected scenic locations including Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Aharbal, Bangus, Verinag, Baba Reshi, and Sinthan Top. Several cafes, eco-parks, resorts, and monasteries have also been sealed off.
"Tourism is the backbone of our economy," said Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the Chief Minister. "We must not avoid sending the message that Kashmir is closed. People come here from across India and they must not return disappointed."
Wani urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to reopen "soft destinations" that do not pose an immediate threat. "Even the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has expressed concern. Livelihoods are suffering, and the time has come to reassess."
He added that keeping low-risk destinations shut sends the wrong message both to visitors and to the people who depend on tourism. "When tourists find these iconic places closed, they return home disheartened. That's not the image we want Kashmir to project."
Last month, Chief Minister Omar said the government will reopen the closed destinations in phases after thorough site-by-site reviews. He suggested that schools and colleges could be encouraged to organize student trips once the areas are deemed safe.
The government is walking a tightrope—juggling security concerns in a volatile region with growing public and political pressure to restart tourism, a vital lifeline for the local economy.
"Until inputs from security agencies are received, Kashmir's famed meadows, waterfalls, and forested retreats remain silent—waiting for tourists to return," the official said.
