ETV Bharat / state

What's Still Keeping Kashmir's Scenic Destinations Closed 52 Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Srinagar: Nearly 50 of Kashmir's most beloved tourist destinations remain off-limits almost two months after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. The April 22 attack left 25 tourists and a local ponyrider dead.

Authorities say a final decision on reopening the shuttered sites is pending security clearance.

"We don't want to take any chances," a senior official from the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity. "The government is committed to ensuring foolproof security before these places become accessible again."

In response to the April 22 attack, 48 out of the region's 87 major tourist sites were closed for visitors. The move affected scenic locations including Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Aharbal, Bangus, Verinag, Baba Reshi, and Sinthan Top. Several cafes, eco-parks, resorts, and monasteries have also been sealed off.

"Tourism is the backbone of our economy," said Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the Chief Minister. "We must not avoid sending the message that Kashmir is closed. People come here from across India and they must not return disappointed."