RDSO – Making Train Travel Safe And Comfortable

By Akhisleshwar Pandey

Lucknow: There is no doubt that India Railways are the country’s lifeline that transports all sorts of goods and millions of passengers from one place to another on a daily basis. Rarely does one give a thought to the extreme checks these trains go through before they are ready to chug on the tracks. From the smallest to the biggest, every component of the trains go through a rigorous testing regime before the actual manufacturing is undertaken.

The primary facility to undertake this testing is the Lucknow-based Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) which has been developing technologies that have been making train travel safe and comfortable. It is using the latest technology, including machines procured from the United States of America to conduct these tests.

The Air Brake Laboratory inside RDSO (ETV Bharat)

The RDSO is currently carrying out research on developing a hydrogen train and also artificial intelligence (AI) for path-breaking interventions. RDSO's Director (Testing Laboratory) Vijay Prakash disclosed that this is a unique testing laboratory of its kind. “Everything from railway rakes to brake characteristics of a train is tested here. This is the only such laboratory developed on the lines of the one in America.”

The laboratory tests the brake parameters of rakes, application of pressure drop brakes, application of alarm chain and from where it is pulled. “This complete study is done before designing. Only after passing the tests from here, the design is taken forward,” Prakash added. He disclosed that even the Kavach Centre of Excellence at Secunderabad had conducted the initial tests here to get the much-needed design data input.

Work which happens inside RDSO (ETV Bharat)

He explained that both the Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) rakes for carrying passengers and BCN rakes for carrying freight are tested at this facility. A rake is connected to the state-of-the-art locomotive. A coach is stimulated with a brake pipe and a feed pipeline.

"The train and the coach are fully tested with an American machine called Moog," he said.

Even a new bogie is tested here with the help of a 500-ton fatigue system installed in the RDSO’s Fatigue Laboratory. It comes as a surprise that a spring is tested no less than 20 lakh times and if it fails even one during that time, then this component is considered rejected and is not used in the prototype model of the train. Even the bogie frames are tested 20 lakh times here.

Work which happens inside RDSO (ETV Bharat)

Vishal, an engineer posted at the Fatigue Laboratory, said, "We record the value of the bogie by applying load on it. We try to simulate the field conditions where we record the actual load and prepare a report. If the bogie is okay, then this design is considered passed and sent to the Railway Board office. It takes eight to nine months to complete the testing of a bogie. Small equipment is also tested in this laboratory.”

Similarly, air brake tests are carried out for both the passenger as well as goods trains at the laboratory. Engineers said that a rig is used for passenger trains of up to 30 coaches with a twin pipe system and another one is used to test the braking characteristics of freight trains of up to 132 wagons with single and twin pipe systems. The test rig is designed to measure real-time data on a computerized system during initial charging of the brake system, its application and release.

Work which happens inside RDSO (ETV Bharat)

The engineers related that the brake pipe pressure control system works through a magnet valve fitted on the distributor valve of each coach. “When the brake pipe pressure is reduced from the driver's brake controller, the magnet valves fitted with the distributor valve of each coach start reducing the brake pipe pressure simultaneously. Uniform braking is applied and released throughout the length of the train at almost the same time,” an engineer pointed out.

This system reduces the braking distance along with the time of applying and releasing brakes as compared to conventional brake system. It results in a comfortable journey with less jerks, less coupler breakage and more train speed.

There are a total of 14 laboratories in the RDSO complex carrying out various tests. In addition to this, new coaches are also designed here.

The Air Brake Laboratory in RDSO (ETV Bharat)

The RDSO with its headquarter in Lucknow was established in 1957 after merging the Central Standards Office and Railway Testing and Research Centre. It is the country's premier research and development organization under the Ministry of Railways.

The RDSO has several feathers in its cap. These include developing heavy-duty locomotives, ultrasonic detection technique for rail tracks, tow load fastening system, head-on generation system to use overhead supply lines for supplying power to coaches, latest welding techniques and diesel emission testing cars.