UP In Grip Of Severe, Punishing Heat: Nautapa Expected Till June 3

Varanasi/Lucknow: The weather in Uttar Pradesh turns harsh and unforgiving at this time of the year.

While in Banda, the mercury hovers around 46 degree Celsius, in other districts, the temperature remains above 40 degree Celsius. People of the state dread 'Nautapa', which roughly translates to nine days of grueling heat.

As per belief, Nautapa is the time when Lord Bhaskar enters the Rohini constellation. At this time the Sun is closest to the Earth. When the Sun enters the Mrigasira constellation, Nautapa ends. Its duration is 9 days and it falls in May or June every year.

Prof Amit Kumar Shukla, Head of the Department of Astrology, Sanskrit University, said this year Nautapa will start from May 25 and continue till June 3. But its effect will be felt till 15 June. During Nautapa, the temperature is at its highest and the duration is considered harsh and punishing.

Prof Shukla said during Nautapa, Sun comes closest to the Earth. In terms of astrology, the Rohini constellation belongs to Venus, which is considered the enemy constellation of the Sun. This is the reason that when the Sun and Venus come together, the temperature rises.

Prof Shukla said Nautapa occurs in Shukla Paksha from Adra Nakshatra to Nau Nakshatra. "Nautapa starts from Rohini Nakshatra and there is also a possibility of tornadic rain along with strong winds during the period," he said.

Prof Shukla said Nautapa is important for the earth. "If all the days of Nautapa are hot, then there is a high possibility of rain in the future. Nautapa is also considered the gestation period of monsoon. People remain healthy during the period as there are less chances of infection," he said.

Women walk in the shade at a market in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)

Prof Shukla said the Sun should be worshipped during the period of Nautapa. "After waking up in the morning and taking bath, water is offered to Lord Bhaskar. During this time, Aditya Hridya Stotra is recited, which increases mental peace and radiate positivity," he said. Tamasik food must be avoided during the period and a lot of fruits and water should be included in the diet. "During the period, offering water to people is considered auspicious. People can also get pyau installed at different places," Prof Shukla said.

Prof Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Meteorologist of Kashi Hindu University, said as the temperature is already at its peak, it is possible that during Nautapa, the weather will be relatively cooler with the mercury restricted to within 40 degree Celsius.

He advised people to drink water before leaving their homes. People should have water at regular intervals and wear loose fitting cotton clothes. While fresh food should be consumed, people must refrain from consuming alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks. People should avoid venturing out between 12 noon to 3 pm, he said

Head of the Department of Geology, Lucknow University and environmentalist Prof Dhruv Sen Singh said according to astrology, the Sun God spits fire for nine days during Nautapa. "As soon as the Sun enters the Rohini constellation, it comes closest to the earth. On the other hand, from the point of view of science, the rays of the sun fall directly on the earth, due to which the temperature of the earth suddenly increases," he explained.

Prof Singh said Nautapa has nothing to do with monsoon. The drizzle during summer is called sporadic rain and it is not appropriate to call it monsoon. "Monsoon arrives in Uttar Pradesh from the Bay of Bengal. It is expected that it will rain between June 17 and 20. Apart from UP, winds are expected to blow at a speed of 40-50 km per hour in the surrounding areas," he said.

Women walking at a road in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)

Prof Singh said in the summer season, when the Sun is right above the equator in the Indian Ocean, monsoon is formed. During the process, the the sea gets heated and its temperature reaches 30 degree Celsius. During the time, the temperature of the earth remains 45-46 degree Celsius. In such situation, monsoon winds become active in the southern part of the Indian Ocean. The winds cross each other and start moving towards Asia after crossing the Equator. Then the process of formation of clouds over the sea starts. After crossing the equator, the winds and clouds move towards the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea,"he said.

Senior scientist of Meteorological Centre, Atul Kumar Singh said due to the effect of active east-west trough from Punjab to Bangladesh, moist easterly winds are blowing. Due to this, the temperature has dropped in many parts of the state. "It is raining these days due to the effect of south-westerly moist winds coming from the Arabian Sea and south-easterly winds blowing in the state," he explained.