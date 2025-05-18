Interrogation of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra On, Police Take Her On Five-Day Remand

Hisar: Police interrogation of Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, is on.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar police had received inputs was received from central agencies that Jyoti was in touch with Pakistani intelligence agencies and had visited country several times. Jyoti been taken on five-day police remand and is being interrogated. Her financial transactions are being investigated and travel details extracted.

The SP even during India's retaliation after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jyoti was in contact with officers in Pakistan. "But she did not have any direct access to any military or defence base. Efforts are being made to extract information from her laptop and mobile phone," he said.

Kumar appealed to vloggers to contact people on social media carefully and not share any information that can pose a threat to the country. He said Jyoti was in touch with officials of Pakistan High Commission and also had attended programmes organised there. Her tour to Pakistan was sponsored.

Kumar said Jyoti had also visited Kashmir before the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. "We are also trying to ascertain whether she knew of the attack in advance," he said.

O a video of Jyoti going to the High Commission and meeting Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish there, Kumar said it is also being investigated. On being asked which sensitive information Jyoti had given to Pakistan, the SP said her electronic devices are yet to be examined. "Once the investigation is done, everything will become clear," he said.