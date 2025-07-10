ETV Bharat / state

What Drink Was Sold As Toddy In Hyderabad? The Beverage Claims 5 Lives

Hyderabad: A toxic cocktail sold as toddy in parts of Hyderabad left five persons dead and over 31 others hospitalised in Kukatpally area, sparking widespread concern and outrage.

Investigations into toddy tragedy have revealed that the drink that was sold is a chemical-laced concoction, mixed with banned narcotic substances and additives. Locals have accused the excise department for turning a blind eye despite repeated incidents and growing fatalities.

After consuming adulterated toddy, many people fell seriously ill, experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea and low blood pressure. Of the 31 people admitted to hospitals, several are in critical condition, with dangerously high serum creatinine levels, a clear sign of kidney damage. NIMS doctors said some victims may require urgent dialysis.

How Adulterated Toddy was Prepared?

Authorities have found that the so-called toddy was illegally brewed and laced with nephrotoxic substances such as Alprazolam, Diazoform, Chloral hydrate, Sodium bicarbonate, Ammonium and Saccharin to increase sweetness.

Experts say these chemicals, when consumed in large quantities over time, can lead to irreversible organ damage and even death. Locals allege that leftover toddy collected in rural areas is transported in drums to Hyderabad, where it's dangerously diluted and chemically treated to increase its volume from 100 into 1,000 litres.

One of the victims, Swaroopa (61), a resident of Chaudharymetta, Hydernagar, died after consuming adulterated toddy on July 7. Her family halted the funeral and filed a police complaint, suspecting poisoning. A post-mortem was conducted and samples sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation.