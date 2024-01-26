Loading...

What does 'Jana Tantra Tree' planted 74 years ago on BHU campus stand for; know in detail

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

What does 'Jana Tantra Tree' planted 74 years ago on BHU campus stands for; know in detail

According to a professor of the Journalism Department at Benaras Hindu University, Bala Lakhendra, the Jan Tantra Tree, is steeped in rare symbolism and speaks volumes of values of India, its tradition and culture.

Varanasi: A 74-year-old tree, which was jointly planted by teachers and students of Benaras Hindu University (BHU)on Republic Day in olden times, bears testimony to a bygone era that spoke of efforts to build the nation.

On Republic Day, a professor of the Journalism Department at Benaras Hindu University, Bala Lakhendra said, "The BHU played a very important place in the freedom movement. Rajendra Prasad Lahiri, who through his charismatic leadership motivated many freedom fighters from across the country, used to come here. It also has a long history. When the Quit India Movement began in 1942, Dr S Radhakrishnan motivated students to participate in freedom struggle."

He continued, "After India got Independence, we announced our desire to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, 1950. Then the teachers, students and employees of the BHU enthusiastically participated in the movement. A Sita-Ashoka sapling was planted on that campus. Today, after so many decades, the plant is continuously growing."

He said children go there, take a resolution and remember their ancestors and freedom fighters. Standing under the Jan Tantra tree, they pledge to protect the Constitution. "We must follow the path prescribed by the Constitution. We will make this country a strong and developed nation as well as a new nation,"he said.

Speaking about Sita, Lakhendra said she was such a woman, who not only the embodiment of moral character who never allowed herself to lose her chastity in adverse circumstances but also taught the lessons in renunciation, penance and sacrifice.

He said that Sita Ashoka is a different tree of medicinal value. "Sita in itself is a powerful signature of Indian culture. That is why our ancestors of that time thought that her namesake tree would inspire our daughters to be like her. This was especially the thought of Madan Mohan Malviya, when the university was established in 1916. In 1947, the female literacy rate was very low. Sita has awakened a new consciousness for the education of her daughters. This tree must have been planted for this very purpose," he summed up.

Read More

Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flagre

Last Updated :Jan 26, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

TAGGED:

Varanasi BHU Janatantra VrikshaVaranasi BHU Janatantra treerepublic day democracy treeVaranasi BHU Republic Day MemoriesJana Tantra Tree

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.