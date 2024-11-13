ETV Bharat / state

'What Ajit Pawar Said Is A Fact': Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Backs Party Chief Over His 'NCP-BJP Talks' Claim

Kolhapur: Amid the intensifying campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, senior NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and state Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has backed party chief Ajit Pawar over his statement that industrialist Gautam Adani was part of the talks between the then undivided NCP and the BJP for government formation after the 2019 state elections.

Ajit, in an interview to a news outlet, claimed that a meeting attended by the undivided NCP chief Sharad Pawar, union Home Minister Amit Shah, industrialist Gautam Adani and Praful Patel was held after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections to negotiate between BJP and NCP to form the government, which lasted only for a brief duration. In the short-lived government, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

"What Ajit Pawar said is a fact," claimed state medical education minister Hasan Mushrif while talking to the media at Kagal.