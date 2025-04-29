'Whale Vomit' Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized In Gujarat, One Held

Bhavnagar: Police have seized banned amberis, commonly known as whale vomit, worth Rs 1.16 crore, from a man in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. The man has been arrested and presently being interrogated, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, Bhavnagar SOG team nabbed a person carrying amberis, standing near Yogi Smriti complex on the stretch from Shivaji Circle to Mantresh Complex Circle. The SOG has registered a case at Ghoghrod police station and further probe is underway.

According to an official of SOG, based on information about a man carrying amberis, the team apprehended Amrubhai Selarbhai Desai (32), who was standing near Yogi Smriti Complex. The SOG team interrogated him and while searching his belongings, recovered 1.165 kg of ambergris from him. The man has been arrested, the official said.

The accused is a resident of Ahir Street in Kharsalia village of Bhavnagar district and used to work as a driver, he said. A preliminary probe revealed that he had secretly set out with the intention of selling ambergris.

Amberis is a waxy substance produced in the digestive system of whales and especially used in making perfumes and Chinese medicines. The market value of 1.165 kg of ambergris seized by the SOG has been pegged at Rs 1,16,50,000.

Police said investigations are underway and action will be taken accordingly.