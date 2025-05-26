Bengaluru Braces For Wet Week; Heavy Rain Forecast Till May 31; Red Alert Amid Heavy Downpours

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has received 307.9 mm of rainfall so far this May, surpassing last year's record of 305.4 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With more heavy rain expected in the coming days, the IMD has issued a red alert for several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kodagu districts, effective until Tuesday, May 27.

The alert follows the onset of the southwest monsoon, which entered parts of coastal Karnataka on Saturday. By Sunday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) had extended through Belagavi, Haveri, and Mandya, with Bengaluru expected to fall under its reach soon.

The IMD forecast predicts continued rainfall in Bengaluru through the end of the month. From May 26 to 27, the city is likely to see light showers, with temperatures ranging between 20°C and 27°C. Heavier rain is expected on May 28 and 29, with temperatures dipping to between 19°C and 25°C. Rainfall will likely persist on May 30 and 31, with daytime temperatures hovering around 26°C. The skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout, and residents are advised to be prepared for wet conditions.

Rain-related risks are increasing across the state. The IMD has issued red alerts for the districts of Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu. These areas face a higher risk of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging. Yellow alerts have also been issued for Mysuru, Hassan, Haveri, Gadag, and Dharwad.

The heavy rain has already led to tragic consequences in Bengaluru. Two people died due to electrocution in a rain-related incident. The victims—a 63-year-old man, Manmohan Kamath, and a 12-year-old child—were electrocuted while using a pump to remove water from their flooded apartment.

According to the Mico Layout Police, when he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution. Authorities have urged people in affected districts to remain indoors unless necessary, avoid flood-prone areas, and follow official safety advisories. With monsoon conditions spreading across the state, officials stress the importance of taking precautions to prevent further accidents and damage.