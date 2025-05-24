ETV Bharat / state

Western Railway Announces Change In Schedule Of Major Trains Through Gujarat; Know Details

Navsari: The Western Railways has announced a change in the timetable of trains passing through Gujarat in view of the demolition of a foot overbridge at Navsari.

According to a Western Railway spokesperson, there will be a mega block on the railway track in Navsari for two days on May 26 and 27 which will impact the timetable of passengers and trains on three days 25, 26 and 27 May.

Here is the list of cancelled trains and delayed train operating through Gujarat in view of the foot overbridge demolition:

Cancelled trains: