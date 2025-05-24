Western Railway Announces Change In Schedule Of Major Trains Through Gujarat; Know Details

Navsari: The Western Railways has announced a change in the timetable of trains passing through Gujarat in view of the demolition of a foot overbridge at Navsari.
According to a Western Railway spokesperson, there will be a mega block on the railway track in Navsari for two days on May 26 and 27 which will impact the timetable of passengers and trains on three days 25, 26 and 27 May.
Here is the list of cancelled trains and delayed train operating through Gujarat in view of the foot overbridge demolition:
Cancelled trains:
- Valsad - Umargam train
- Umargam - Valsad train
Delayed trains:
- Dadar-Porbandar Express: 20 minutes late
- Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Gujarat Superfast Express: 30 minutes late
- Amritsar - Mumbai Central Paschim Express: 1 hour 50 minutes late
- Jammu Tawi - Bend Terminus Print: 1 hour 30 minutes late
Western Railway Advisory
The Western Railway has said that major trains running between Mumbai and Delhi will be affected due to the mega block. It informed that:
- Passengers traveling daily are requested to plan their journey.
- Passengers should check the latest timetable on the official website of Railways or Railway Inquiry App.
- It is necessary to check your schedule before traveling.
- Be prepared to make alternate arrangements, especially if travelling during the mega block period is necessary.
- The Railway Department has made all necessary arrangements to minimise the inconvenience to passengers.
