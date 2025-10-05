ETV Bharat / state

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Dhamtari: In a thrilling development for wildlife enthusiasts, the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh has reported sightings of rare avian and mammalian species traditionally seen in the Western Ghats.

Images shared by the Forest Department on the occasion of World Wildlife Week show the Malabar Pied Hornbill and the Peregrine Falcon, the world's fastest flying bird, in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. The Forest Department has also spotted the Flying Squirrel, Rainbow Squirrel, and Otters frolicking at the USTR.

Rare bird species spotted at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (Chhattisgarh Forest Department)

The Forest Department said that it was a matter of great joy that such birds were arriving in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. Such avian and mammalian species are usually found in the forests of the Western Ghats (Evergreen Forest) located in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The Udanti and Sitanadi sanctuaries, with their Western Ghats-like habitat, attract a large number of birds and animals. The weather before the onset of winter is favorable for the birds.