Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures
The tiger reserve in Dhamtari has reported sightings of the Malabar Pied Hornbill and the Peregrine Falcon, the world's fastest flying bird.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST
Dhamtari: In a thrilling development for wildlife enthusiasts, the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh has reported sightings of rare avian and mammalian species traditionally seen in the Western Ghats.
Images shared by the Forest Department on the occasion of World Wildlife Week show the Malabar Pied Hornbill and the Peregrine Falcon, the world's fastest flying bird, in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. The Forest Department has also spotted the Flying Squirrel, Rainbow Squirrel, and Otters frolicking at the USTR.
The Forest Department said that it was a matter of great joy that such birds were arriving in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. Such avian and mammalian species are usually found in the forests of the Western Ghats (Evergreen Forest) located in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The Udanti and Sitanadi sanctuaries, with their Western Ghats-like habitat, attract a large number of birds and animals. The weather before the onset of winter is favorable for the birds.
Varun Jain, Deputy Director of Udanti Sitanadi said that during National Wildlife Week being celebrated from October 2-8, the Tiger Reserve management will educate tourists and students from various parts of the state on forest and wildlife conservation through bird watching, trekking, and gypsy safaris. Trekking and bird watching sessions will be conducted on the 2500-foot-high Odh and Ammora hills to observe the Malabar Pied Hornbill and Peregrine Falcon, he added. Jain said that local guides will educate tourists about hornbill conservation and conservation.
The Tiger Reserve management stated that similar programs will be held at the Koyaba Eco Center and Sankara (Nagari) Eco Center to observe flying squirrels and rainbow squirrels. The Forest Department stated that a large number of rare animals and birds are found in the Sitanadi region, and efforts are being made to conserve them. The Tiger Reserve management is organizing night stargazing sessions for tourists at the Koyaba and Odh Eco Centers using telescopes and cameras. Quiz and painting competitions are also being organized for schoolchildren in the reserve.
About USTR
The Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve includes the Udanti and Sitanadi Wildlife Sanctuaries, some parts of Tourenga, Mainpur, Indagaon and Kulhadighat ranges of Udanti Forest Division, Gariyaband District, parts of Dhawalpur range of East Raipur and parts of Sankara range of Dhamatari Forest Division, Dhamtari District. According to the National Tiger Convervation Authority, Core I (Udanti) of the Tiger Reserve was declared as Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary in 1984 by the then undivided Government of Madhya Pradesh.
Area of the tiger reserve
- Core/Critical Tiger Habitat: 851.09 sq km (Includes
- Core I Udanti : 275.77 sq km
- Core II Sitanadi: 575.32 sq km)
- Buffer : 991.45 sq km
- Total : 1842.54 sq km
Read More: