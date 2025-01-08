Underwater Dwarka To Be Displayed At West Rajasthan Industry Handicraft Fair

Jodhpur: Come Thursday, a stunning underwater Dwarka, a replica of the legendary city of Lord Krishna submerged in the sea, will come to life at the West Rajasthan Industry Handicraft Fair, set to run till January 19.

The event is expected to captivate visitors with several unique attractions. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will officially inaugurate the event, which is organised by Laghu Udyog Bharti and various government agencies.

The replica of the underwater city, constructed from a mixture of Plaster of Paris and thermocol, is designed to give the impression of a city submerged in water. Artist Sanjit Majumdar, who led the creation of the model, who led the creation of the model, shared that the project took 25 days to complete. "We closely studied videos and photos of the ancient remains of Dwarka to ensure accuracy in the design before beginning the construction," Majumdar explained.

The replica city, which has been crafted with intricate attention to detail, showcases not just the architectural marvels of Dwarka but also a sense of realism. "A team of 100 artisans worked continuously to construct the city, including several experts who helped in refining the design and adding final touches," Majumdar added.

The Underwater Dwarka features Lord Vishnu, a key deity associated with the city, along with a simulated sea view. The installation also integrates a light and sound show, which enhances the illusion of being underwater. "As visitors view this city, they will feel as though they are standing on the seashore, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the ocean," said Majumdar.

Specially ordered sea soil has been spread around the exhibit to complete the effect, and walking on the soil gives the sensation of walking on the water's surface. The construction of this spectacular exhibit came at a significant cost, with the total expenditure estimated at Rs 50 lakh.

In addition to the underwater city, another key attraction at the fair will be a 30-foot statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. The statue, made from thermocol and plaster of Paris, weighs approximately 50 Kg. Artist Deepak Sarkar, who crafted the statue, revealed that it will be mounted on a 10-foot stand. "The statue will stand tall, reaching a height of 30 feet once installed," Sarkar said.

The West Rajasthan Industry Handicraft Fair promises to offer an engaging experience for all visitors, with its blend of art, culture, and innovative displays.