RG Kar MBBS Girl Student Found Dead At Her Room; Mystery Deepens

Kolkata: A 20-year-old medical student of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found hanging at her room in the Kamarhati ESI quarters on Friday.

Barrackpore Police Commissionerate DC (North) Ganesh Biswas said that an investigation has been started and all angles are being investigated. The deceased was a second-year MBBS student of RG Kar Medical College. She lived with her mother, who is a doctor at the local ESI hospital. Mystery shrouds the death as it is not yet known if she has died by suicide or was murdered.

According to police sources, the deceased talked to her mother over the phone just before she was found dead. After primary investigation, the police came to know that she was alone in her room at the time of the incident. For some reason, her mother could not attend the phone call. After that, she called her daughter repeatedly, but could not connect with her daughter. It raised her suspicion and she rushed to her daughter's room where the student was found hanging. The father of the dead student was away at his workplace in Mumbai when the incident occurred.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body before sending it to the hospital for post-mortem. After the initial examination, the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The Barrackpore Commissionerate officials have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The investigators said that the real cause of death will be clear only after the autopsy report comes.

Earlier in August last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room. The recent incident comes days after Sanjay Roy, the convict in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, was sentenced to a life term till death by a Sealdah court in Kolkata. The civil and criminal court of Sealdah found Roy guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.