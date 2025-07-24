West Bengal's Nilufa Yasmin Tops UGC-NET JRF Exam, Scores 100 Percentile In Bengali

West Burdwan: Nilufa Yasmin from Katwa has topped the GC-NET JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) 2025 examination by securing 100 percentile in Bengali Language and Literature.

Nilufa had not succeeded even after appearing the examination twice earlier. She believes that the success came due to studying with new vigor after repeated failures. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Nilufa on the achievement.

Nilufa is currently pursuing a PhD in Medieval Literature and Music from Burdwan University. She started preparing for UGC-NET JRF with the aim of choosing teaching as a profession. She stood first out of a total of 3,684 aspirants at the all-India level.

Nilufa was always known as a meritorious student. She secured first position most of the time while studying in school and college. She got third position while doing her postgraduate studies in Bengali at the university. However, she failed in UGC-NET twice. She also missed out on the opportunity to get a junior research fellowship.

According to Nilufa's family sources, she used be mocked by many for studying Bengali. While studying for her postgraduate studies in Bengali, she dreamt of becoming a teacher.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated her on her X handle. She wrote, "Congratulations to Nilufa Yasmin of Katwa, Purba Burdwan, for getting 100 percentile in Bengali in the 2025 UGC NET June results."