West Bengal's Ancient Gala Art Doyen Yusuf Ali Seeks Govt Aid To Revive Industry

Bolpur: Ilambazar in West Bengal's Birbhum district was once famous for 'Gala' art, which entered India through the Mughals. However, amid its fading glory, this ancient art is now kept alive by an artist, Sheikh Yusuf Ali of Surul village in Bolpur.

It was the people of Gui community who had been the bearers of this art. On the initiative of Rabindranath Tagore, two Gala artists were also sent to Visva-Bharati's Art House to train students on Gala art but the centre had later closed down. Sheikh Yusuf Ali is also a student of an artist from Gui community. All his impeccable Gala artwork are worth watching. But, Yusuf Ali has regretted that the administration is not doing anything for keeping this ancient art alive.

Toys made by Gala artist (ETV Bharat)

State Small, Medium and Cottage Industries Minister Chandranath Singh said, "We are setting up a training centre for the gala industry in Illambazar. The BDO has been given the responsibility to take ahead work. We are especially trying to involve tribal women. Arrangements are being made to take this industry of Birbhum forward."

What is Gala?

Gala is saliva of lac insects (ETV Bharat)

Gala is the nest or saliva of the laksha or lac insect. This insect feeds on the sap of trees and makes nest by excreting saliva on the tree's bark. This nest is called 'gala'. Gala is usually found in trees such as plum, flame tree, schleichera, toor dal, golden rumph's fig, and semialata. Gala is collected from these trees and it is the main raw material of this industry.

What are the uses of Gala?

Apart from industrial goods, Gala is used to make dolls, statues, decorative items and utensils. It is used in shoe polish, nail polish and lipstick along with preparation of various medicines, especially in capsules.

Yusuf making toys and utensils (ETV Bharat)

Gala finds mention in history

Gala's use has been mentioned in the epic Mahabharata. The Kauravas built 'Jatugriha' to burn the Pancha Pandavas and Kunti to death when in exile. The word 'Jatu' means Laksha or Gala.

Gala art is mentioned in the novel 'Radha' by noted writer Tarashankar Bandopadhyay. Mughals used utensils and household items made of Gala. It is also known that Mughal emperors always used Gala plates and glasses because if any food is laced with poison then the Gala utensil will burst due to a chemical reaction.

Horse and dolls of Gala (ETV Bharat)

Signs of Gala designs are also found in Mayursinghasana. The Nawabs of Murshidabad also used Gala art items. Gala artwork has found a place in the Paris exhibition hall. Once, Tagore was gifted Gala dishes, plates, bowls, and glasses from Japan.

Ilambazar and Gala Industry

In India, Ilambazar was one of the centres of Gala industry. Located on the banks of the Ajay river, Ilambazar was an important trading centre due to waterways transportation facilities. Ilambazar's Gala was famous for its premium quality.

Process of making toys from Gala (ETV Bharat)

Gala industry flourished here during the Mughal period and later in 1778, David Erskine, a British came to Illambazar. It can be assumed that he was the first to notice that the people here had excellent weaving skills. The British focused on weaving industry and then identified that Gala production was also good here.

People of the Noori community used to work in the Gala industry and they later became 'Gui'. Due to the vast forest area, there was no obstacle in collecting Gala. In addition, Gala supplies also came from other places like Dumka in Jharkhand.

Several years later, Tagore established Visva-Bharati followed by an Art Centre and he conceived the idea of imparting training in Gala art here. Accordingly, two Gala artists were brought to the Art Centre from Illambazar, Gopal Gui and Nepal Gui for training students. Later, Nepal Gui's son Ajit Gui imparted training. The centre however close down later.

Gradually Gala art started disappearing from Illambazar. At present, no one from the Gui community is associated with this art. Sheikh Yusuf Ali, who was a student of Ajit Gui, is trying hard to preserve the aesthetics of Gala art of Illambazar. Apart from Ilambazar, Gala artwork is also done in East Midnapore district.

How are artifacts made from Gala?

Yusuf Ali said Gala has to be collected from the trees and purified. It has to be melted slowly over low heat. Artwork made of clay, wood, glass, wrappers and cloth and coated with Gala. Then it is Coloured and designs are made with a needle. In this way, paperweights, small and large dolls, birds, vases, pitchers, horses are made from Gala.

Market price of Gala art

Around a kg of Gala costs about Rs 2,200. Then there are expenditures related to colour, wood, coal and other materials along with physical labour. In all, nearly 50 dolls are made from one kg Gala that costs a total of Rs 2500 and can be sold for about Rs 6,000 per kg.

For example, a paperweight costs Rs 100, a small doll costs Rs 200 in pairs, a big doll costs Rs 150 to 200 each, a bird costs Rs 150, a pendant costs Rs 200 to 250, a pitcher costs Rs 200, a horse costs Rs 150 each.

What Gala artist Sheikh Yusuf Ali says

Yusuf Ali has been involved in this art since childhood. He also loves playing the flute in between his daily chores. At one time, he used to set up stalls in Sonajhuri Hat in Santiniketan with his art. But his art was not appreciated well and buyers used to bargain hard. So now he does not go to the fair anymore.

His business decreased during the Covid pandemic and he started driving a toto in order to make both ends meet. He still occasionally goes out with a toto to earn some extra money.

He has gone to Bankura, Siuri in Birbhum and Ranchi in Jharkhand for training. In 2003, he received the Shilp Samman award at the Visva-Bharati Art Festival. However, he regrets that the government is not taking any initiative to promote this art.

Yusuf Ali said, "As a student of Ajit Gui, I have retained the tradition of Illambazar. I am also teaching this art to my daughter."

His daughter Keya Parveen said, "I have been watching my father's work since childhood. My father would sit beside the fire and melt Gala before making dolls and other items. I try to do Gala artwork in between my studies. Only if the government provides support will this art survive."

Ramanuj Mukherjee, a professor of the Bengali department in Bolpur College, who studied the history of Gala art said, "Along with the indigo, the gala was a main trade in Illambazar because there were many skilled Gala artists in Illambazar. This art travelled not only to different parts of India but also abroad. Later, due to the business policy of the East India Company, the artists were forced to move towards alternative professions and Gala gradually disappeared".