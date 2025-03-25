West Bengal Youth Accused Of Raping Goat In Malda, Now On The Run

Malda: In a bizarre incident, West Bengal's Malda district has registered a case of ultimate form of perversion with a youth being accused of raping a goat in a village here.

Police said the goat owner noticed the youth indulging in an unnatural act with the animal. When he rushed towards the accused, the latter fled the scene, they added.

Later, the accused allegedly attacked the goat owner's family in an inebriated state. The goat owner, his wife, brother and a relative were injured in the incident. The family then rushed to the local police station with their goat to lodge a complaint against the youth. They have also submitted a written complaint to the police against the youth.

However, the accused is on the run following the incident that took place in a remote village in Malda on Monday.

Locals said that a villager had left his pet goat in the field to graze. After an hour, he returned to the field, but could not find his goat.

After a thorough search, he heard a goat bleating from a corner of the field and was stunned to find a youth indulging in an unnatural act with his pet. The youth ran away as soon as he saw the goat owner approaching him.

The goat owner then brought the pet home and told the people of the area about the incident. When the news spread as wildfire, accused allegedly assaulted the goat owner and his three family members in an inebriated state. Finally, the villagers came to their rescue but the youth fled.

The goat owner said, “I had left the goat in my pasture and when I went there later, I found that the goat was not there.I returned home and told everyone about it. Then we all went out to look for the goat. Suddenly, I saw that the youth doing unnatural act with my goat. He had also tied the goat’s face with a towel. As soon as I ran towards him, he ran away. I returned home with the goat and then went to the market, where I narrated the incident. On my way back, I saw the youth assaulting my wife. When I went to save her, he pounced on me and started beating us severely with a stick. He had also beaten up my elder brother and mother. I have filed a complaint against him at the police station.”

A police official said that they have never registered such a shocking complaint. Based on the complaint, we have launched a search for the accused but he has been absconding since yesterday evening, he said.

"Four people were injured in the incident of whom, three had to be admitted to Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital. One family member has returned home after receiving treatment at Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital. An investigation has been launched into the incident," the official added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sambhav Jain said, "Such incidents are punishable under section 377 of the IPC. Chargesheet is being filed by the police. If the allegations are found true, a case will be registered against the accused under the specified section and an investigation will be initiated."