West Bengal Violence Is Government-Sponsored: Governor CV Ananda Bose

Siliguri: Governor CV Ananda Bose came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of the recent incidents of violence in the state.
"Such incidents are happening under the leadership, support and patronage of the state government. The ruling party, bureaucrats and corrupt police personnel are behind it," Bose said after meeting the victims in Cooch Behar on Tuesday.
He further said, "Whoever hurts my honour, he/she will have to suffer the consequences. She is now an accused. I do not want to say anything about that. She is my constitutional colleague. I give her that respect. But where my self-respect is in question, I have filed a defamation case against her," Bose said.
Bose reached Siliguri on Tuesday to meet the victims of Cooch Behar and Chopra. He met the victim of Cooch Behar at Siliguri State Guest House, but did not go to meet Chopra's victim. He changed his itinerary and returned to Delhi.
After meeting the victim, Bose said, "I am not here as a governor. I am here as a guardian. I am here as a commoner. Such incidents are happening in Bengal. Money, politics, power of the government are behind this. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the rights of the common people remain intact. It is my duty to see that the rights of the people are not undermined by the state government, the police minister, and I will do what I have to do as a constitutional chief."
He also said, "Since the Panchayat elections, violence has been going on in Bengal. This can't continue. The state government should take action against these. Instead, I can see that the government is propitiating with money and taking initiatives to spread violence. An ugly situation has developed in Bengal. It must end now and here."