West Bengal Violence Is Government-Sponsored: Governor CV Ananda Bose

Siliguri: Governor CV Ananda Bose came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of the recent incidents of violence in the state.

"Such incidents are happening under the leadership, support and patronage of the state government. The ruling party, bureaucrats and corrupt police personnel are behind it," Bose said after meeting the victims in Cooch Behar on Tuesday.

He further said, "Whoever hurts my honour, he/she will have to suffer the consequences. She is now an accused. I do not want to say anything about that. She is my constitutional colleague. I give her that respect. But where my self-respect is in question, I have filed a defamation case against her," Bose said.

Bose reached Siliguri on Tuesday to meet the victims of Cooch Behar and Chopra. He met the victim of Cooch Behar at Siliguri State Guest House, but did not go to meet Chopra's victim. He changed his itinerary and returned to Delhi.

After meeting the victim, Bose said, "I am not here as a governor. I am here as a guardian. I am here as a commoner. Such incidents are happening in Bengal. Money, politics, power of the government are behind this. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the rights of the common people remain intact. It is my duty to see that the rights of the people are not undermined by the state government, the police minister, and I will do what I have to do as a constitutional chief."

He also said, "Since the Panchayat elections, violence has been going on in Bengal. This can't continue. The state government should take action against these. Instead, I can see that the government is propitiating with money and taking initiatives to spread violence. An ugly situation has developed in Bengal. It must end now and here."

"I have come to the conclusion that these incidents are taking place under the auspices of the government. And this issue will be resolved properly," he added.

After meeting the governor, the victim faced the reporters and said, "I have narrated the whole incident to the governor. I hope he will take steps to get me justice because I don't trust the police of Bengal."

On not going to Chopra to meet the victim on Tuesday, Bose said, "I was requested by Chopra's victim to meet her privately at Raj Bhavan. I granted her request. The victim can meet me anywhere. Either she comes to Raj Bhavan or I visit her. After meeting the victims, I feel that Chief Minister's Bengal is no longer safe for women."

At the same time, the Governor also questioned the role of the Chief Minister. He said, "I have asked the chief minister for a report 22 times. It is the constitutional responsibility of the governor. And it is also the responsibility of the chief minister that if I call for a report on any matter, it should be given on time. But it has not been done. The chief minister is trying to create a constitutional hurdle. I am serious about this matter. Whatever action is needed with be taken."

