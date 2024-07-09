West Bengal: Video of TMC Strongman, Aides Assaulting Person Goes Viral, BJP Slams Ruling Party

Kolkata: A new video showing a girl being beaten up allegedly by close associate of TMC MLA has created furore with BJP raking up the issue.

BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over another alleged flogging incident in West Bengal, saying for a government that claims to champion women's rights, such a "heinous act" is a "disgrace to humanity".

Majumdar shared the video on his X handle and wrote, "Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women's rights is a disgrace to humanity".

ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the video. In it, a person is seen being dragged and hit with a stick repeatedly. However, there is a debate as to whether the person being assaulted is a man or woman.

BJP has claimed that Jayanta Singh and his gang are torturing a girl on suspicion of being a thief at the Taltala Club in Ariadaha. The TMC refuted it saying it is an old video of a man being beaten up.

Recently, Jayanta Singh, and his associates were accused of beating up a mother and her college-going son on the streets in Ariadaha. As soon as the video of the incident surfaced, there was an uproar in the area. After which, locals launched a protest against Jayanta Singh. The Taltala Sports Club, where Jayanta Singh is frequently seen, was vandalised.

The residents also demanded that the club be closed. Amid this, Jayanta Singh's connection with the ruling party came to the surface as his photographs with several leaders of the TMC, including Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, came to light. However, the MLA did not take responsibility for Jayanta Singh's misdeeds.

Later, Jayanta Singh, main accused in Ariadaha mob assault case and a few of his associates were arrested after the incident.

Police said the video that has surfaced is an old one dating back to March 2021. According to the sources, Jayanta Singh and his supporters had caught a person on suspicion of theft and there was also a woman and a child with him.

The video shows Jayanta Singh's men dragging the person inside Taltala Sporting Club in Ariadaha while the woman is heard screaming. The identity of some of those seen in the video has already come forward. Among them, Jayanta's close aide Manna alias Janga is prominent and he has already been arrested. Jayanta Singh is not clearly seen in the video but whether he was present at the time of the incident is being investigated by the police.

Police have filed a case as soon as this video came to light.

