Bengal Turns To AI To Monitor Prisoners And Curb Crime Inside Correctional Homes

Kolkata: Of late, the correctional homes in West Bengal have turned into crime dens, with notorious criminals weaving new crime networks while remaining within the confines of the prisons. From marijuana smuggling to planning major crimes outside the facility, some inmates have devised new ways to stay active behind bars. With an aim to heighten surveillance, authorities have now turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to keep an eye on the prisoners and help the prison guards prevent violence, escapes and illegal activities inside correctional homes.

AI surveillance in correctional facilities

An official incharge of the state's correctional facilities, on the condition of anonymity, said, "There are about 60 correctional homes in the state, including small, large and medium-sized. Almost every facility has state-of-the-art cameras. But still security gaps remain. That is why we are adopting AI. The process of connecting AI technology with the existing cameras inside the prison has already begun. This is very modern technology and we are gradually implementing it step by step."

How this 'AI' technology works?

Unlike regular CCTV that only records, AI-enabled cameras can detect suspicious movements, fights, vandalism or escape attempts inside the prison in real-time and alert the prison guards instantly. "We cannot keep our eyes fixed on the screens 24 hours a day to see who is doing what. Even a second of negligence inside prison can lead to big trouble," a guard said.

Once this AI system is connected to the cameras, the system will identify specific location(s) where there is clash or violence and send warning signal to the guards.

The AI-powered technology will also recognise faces, track absentees and even alert prison authorities if an inmate attempts to flee.

A senior official of a correctional home in South 24 Parganas said every inmate's biometric details are recorded at the time of entry. "When a prisoner comes to our jail, the hands, feet, fingerprints and face are captured. Once AI system is connected to prison cameras, it will access fingerprints and identify each prisoner and monitor them round-the-clock. Notorious criminals will be under extra surveillance," he said, adding that in case a clash breaks out, the system will capture who was involved and how it started.

Not only this, through AI, it will also be possible to detect illegal and prohibited items such as mobile phones, sharp weapons or drugs hidden inside the cells. These AI-enabled cameras can also detect drug smuggling or secret exchanges of goods and identify groups gathering illegally.

Beyond crime, it is being said that artificial intelligence can also study behaviour of the prisoners. AI-powered video analytics can gauge body language, mental stress and unusual restlessness or even suicidal tendencies of prisoners, providing the authorities a chance to intervene early and take corrective steps.

Cyber expert Sandeep Sengupta said, "If AI is trained to identify a person or an object, and if this technology is installed in any camera, it can continuously monitor them. The moment it detects any danger, it immediately signals the administration. This way it can prevent major incidents before things go out of hand."