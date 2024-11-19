West Bengal To Take Experts From IIT Madras, Netherlands To Stop Gangasagar Erosion

Kolkata: The state government has turned to IIT Madras and experts from the Netherlands for technical assistance to address the pressing issue of erosion of the Ganga River affecting both rural and urban areas here in West Bengal.

This partnership aims to bring in advanced methods to reduce erosion and preserve the coastline. The banks of the Ganges have been prey to erosion for the last few years.

This erosion, right before the Gangasagar Mela, is a cause of great concern to the government as well as the dwellers. The erosion level has even put the existence of Kapil Muni's Ashram in jeopardy.

State Irrigation Minister Manas Bhunia, after presiding over a meeting to take stock of the preparedness of the Mela, said, “Every year, Sagar Island is facing erosion. We need a permanent solution. However, short-term measures are being taken for conducting Gangasagar Mela in 2025.”

Every year during the Gangasagar Mela, millions of people visit Kapil Muni's Ashram. Not just devotees from West Bengal, but from different parts of the country flock to take a holy bath in Gangasagar.

The World Bank has shown interest in providing financial and technical support to this effort, which will be undertaken by the WB government after the completion of the fair this year, Bhunia said.

After visiting Kapil Muni's Ashram, the minister assured that the state government will take up a long-term plan to prevent the erosion of Gangasagar and Sundarbans. "I returned from the Gangasagar on Saturday, November 17 and have already instructed the engineers there to execute the plan with cent per cent diligence," he said.

What Is Gangasagar Mela? The confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal is called the Gangasagar. Every year, the fair is held on Makar Sankranti at Kapil Muni's Ashram. The mela is celebrated on January 14 or 15 annually. Gangasagar Mela is the second largest Hindu fair (after Kumbh Mela).